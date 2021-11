If there’s one thing that makes frequent flyers’ ears perk up, it’s when there’s chatter about an airline joining one of the major alliances. There’s aren’t a whole bunch of airlines that haven’t teamed up with one of the big three. If they’d choose a partner, that would mean the ability to get reciprocal status benefits when flying on the partner and the ability to earn or spend points on flights on that airline. If you’d like to know more about alliances and why they’re important, check out this post.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO