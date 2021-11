The tri-state area has the unique distinction of having the top two airports with the most frequently delayed flight arrivals. Newark Liberty International in Newark has the highest number of flight delays. 24.29 percent of flight arrivals were either late or cancelled whereas on the other end of the spectrum, Daniel K Inouye International in Honolulu reported just 11.60 percent arrivals being late or cancelled.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO