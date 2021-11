(KDLM) – It’s not a secret that players, coaches, fans, analysts (anybody, really…) aren’t fans of the NFL’s new crackdown on taunting during games. By definition, taunting in the NFL is “a form of unsportsmanlike conduct. Includes any prolonged and premeditated celebrations by players, including those that use props such as the end zone pylon in a touchdown celebration.” And while the NFL hasn’t changed the definition of the rule in the book, but game officials are definitely cracking down on players celebrating after a big play, as well as excessive trash talk on the field.

