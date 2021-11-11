Southwest Metro veteran services aim to meet veterans needs
To learn more about veterans services in Scott County, visit co.scott.mn.us/323/Veterans-Service or call 952-496-8176. To learn more about veterans services in Carver County, visit co.carver.mn.us/departments/public-services/veteran-services or call 952-442-2323. County veteran services offices provide a wide variety of services and benefits. Whether it is disability compensation, pension, dental health assistance...www.swnewsmedia.com
Comments / 0