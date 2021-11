Adam Shoenfeld was 14 years old when he wrote his first song. “The title of the song was actually inspired by my girlfriend at the time,” the accomplished Nashville guitarist chuckles during a recent interview with The Boot. “I have come to realize that the songs that are more true to my heart are easier to write than the ones that aren’t. I mean, I'm the guy that cries at the downbeat during a concert. The feel of music means something to me.”

