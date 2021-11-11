CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Keeps His Promise, Debuts New Song ‘Doin’ This’ at 2021 CMA Awards

By Tricia Despres
Kat Kountry 105
 5 days ago
The mystery surrounding the song that Luke Combs would end up performing at the 2021 CMA Awards was finally solved when the North Carolina native stepped onstage to perform his new song, "Doin' This." The "Cold as You" hitmaker had spent the week leading up to...

Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
The Boot

Luke Combs Crowned 2021 CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs is 2021's CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. His first win concluded the 2021 CMA Awards, which took place in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). He was shocked to hear Alan Jackson call out his name as the last and biggest winner of the night. Seated, he buckled over and then stood up to hug his wife on his way to the stage. There, he gave the country legend a big hug.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Luke Combs
countryfancast.com

Luke Combs Doin’ This (music video and song details)

Enjoy watching the Luke Combs "Doin' This" music video and see the song details here. . . The Luke Combs Doin’ This music video was just released on November 10, 2021. Luke performed this song at the 2021 CMA Awards and the later won the CMA award for Entertainer of the Year. The song has Luke pondering what he would be doing if it wasn’t for Country Music. Luke introduces his longtime friend Adam Church (an emerging country artist) with this music video performance. “He’s talented, he cares about other people, and he helped me when he didn’t have to,” Luke stated about his friend.
Rolling Stone

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville. Stapleton was a multiple winner, taking home trophies in categories like Album of the Year for his LP Starting Over and for Single and Song of the Year for the title track. But it was Luke Combs who won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year. Elsewhere, Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year, their fourth time to win the category. Singer TJ Osborne accepted the prize with an emotional speech. “It is...
#Country Music Awards#Cma Awards#Bridgestone Arena
wbwn.com

Story Behind New Luke Combs Song “Doin’ This” & New Music Video

Luke Combs debuted a brand new song on the 2021 CMA Awards Show called “Doin’ This.” The CMA Entertainer of the Year shares the story behind that new song. “Yeah, the story for ‘Doin’ This’, I wrote it with Rob Wilford and Drew Parker. We wrote it sometime during the whole COVID experience at my house. And I think it was just kind of, you know, written from a really personal place. You know, people always kind of asked me, well, what job would you have if you weren’t doin’ this? And we kind of took that idea and made it into a song and it just felt like there’s so many people that will never stop doing what we’re doing. And that’s what I would be doing if I didn’t make it this far, I would be trying to make it this far. And I think the song speaks to a lot of people in that way man, people that just are trying to make something happen and they’ve always wanted to and, and they’ll never stop trying.”
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs’ CMA ‘Song of the Year’ Nominee Was A First

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” is nominated in the “Song of the Year” category at tonight’s (11/10) CMA Awards. The song marked a first of sorts, as Luke said during a quick interview after his CMA rehearsal yesterday (11/9). Combs said, “It’s the first song I wrote at me and...
KBOE Radio

LUKE COMBS & CHRIS STAPLETON WIN BIG AT THE CMA AWARDS

The 55th Annual CMA Awards went down at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night, and it certainly was a party. Luke Combs took home the night’s most coveted award Entertainer of the Year for the very first time, and judging by the cheers he got from the crowd it was the right choice. “I’m really kinda at a loss for words,” Luke shared, before acknowledging his fellow nominees. “I don’t deserve to win this but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.”
country1025.com

Luke Combs ‘Doin’ This’ Video Premiered Right After CMA Performance

Just minutes after his touching performance of his never-before-heard new song “Doin’ This” on the CMA Awards, the official video for the song came out. The video starts with Luke being interviewed and the usual question being asked, “What would be doing if you were not doing this?”. Then in...
