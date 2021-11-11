Pleasure Needs No Politics

As one of the world’s leading psychologists, Paul Bloom studies how we make sense of the world around us. Known for his accessible, witty, and provocative style steeped in years-long research, Bloom has studied everything from the origins of morality and religion (Just Babies and Descartes’ Baby) to the nature of pleasure (How Pleasure Works), to his most recent book, which the New York Times has described as “an invigorating, relevant and often very funny re-evaluation of empathy” (Against Empathy). And now, in The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning, Bloom aims to understand how people find meaning in their lives, and, moreover, to explore what he calls, “the sweet spot” — the proper balance between pleasure and suffering.
