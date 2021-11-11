CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Pleasure Needs No Politics

Gawker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRest is a radical act. Cooking is a revolutionary act. Joy is an act of resistance. Savoring a pleasant moment is a radical act. Excellence is an act of resistance, but so is procrastination. Being thankful is — you guessed it — a radical act. Reading is a radical act. Ted...

www.gawker.com

paisano-online.com

Love and politics

That’s it, you have found the one. You look them in the eyes and it feels like your heart is in your throat and the world has stopped; it’s like they were made for you. Conversation flows and you laugh so effortlessly with them that it feels like you’re floating. This is your soulmate, or so you thought. Somehow, the subject of politics is brought up and the two of you couldn’t be more different. It’s hard, you don’t want to believe the fact that you are on opposite ends of the political spectrum and you fear that their morality might align with their political nonsense. This is either going to make or break the relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Where are all the white supremacists?

While appearing on Tucker Carlson Today, author David Horowitz asked an extremely cogent question, which frankly amazed me. He asked whether American businesses would spend a fortune on T.V. advertisements (75% of which feature Black actors) if they thought the white viewing audience was substantially made up of white supremacists. I think the answer to that question is undoubtedly no. Furthermore, I find it very puzzling that no one in the media seems to have posed this question before.
SOCIETY
Person
George Orwell
TheAtlantaVoice

Lancaster: Enough Is enough, stop dividing us with your racism

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s history maker, is still relishing in the accolades engulfing her for a shocking victory in last week’s election. The Lt. Governor-elect of the Commonwealth humbly accepted her new role while acknowledging the tougher path she had to follow as a black person and Jamaican immigrant. Nonetheless, those on the other side of the ideological spectrum refused to […]
POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Critical race theory isn’t a theory or propaganda

Victor Joecks’ referencing critical race theory as propaganda caught my eye in his Sunday column. The only deception here is the word “theory” in its definition. No true history should be defined as a theory, and it’s certainly not propaganda. The facts are, white people attacked a nation of Native...
SOCIETY
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
skeptic.com

Paul Bloom on the Pleasures of Suffering and the Meaning of Life

As one of the world’s leading psychologists, Paul Bloom studies how we make sense of the world around us. Known for his accessible, witty, and provocative style steeped in years-long research, Bloom has studied everything from the origins of morality and religion (Just Babies and Descartes’ Baby) to the nature of pleasure (How Pleasure Works), to his most recent book, which the New York Times has described as “an invigorating, relevant and often very funny re-evaluation of empathy” (Against Empathy). And now, in The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning, Bloom aims to understand how people find meaning in their lives, and, moreover, to explore what he calls, “the sweet spot” — the proper balance between pleasure and suffering.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
undertheradarmag.com

Self Esteem on “Prioritise Pleasure”

After spending the best part of a decade as one half of the creative nucleus of critically acclaimed UK band Slow Club, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rebecca Lucy Taylor had to get out. For the sake of her sanity and driven by the urge follow her own creative instincts as she explains, “I needed to do my own thing without constantly getting a big fat ‘no’ off people.” And so her subversive pop project Self Esteem was born with Taylor stating it was her ambition to use the veneer of pop music as a “Trojan horse” to write about issues close to her heart.
MUSIC
baylorlariat.com

Christian faith needs to be separate from political beliefs

As a frequent churchgoer who was born and raised in a strong conservative household, I never imagined I would be writing this article. From being raised in the evangelical church to having the entirety of my academic experiences stem from a Christian education, it’s all I knew — and all I thought I could possibly know. So with all of that being said, here I am, writing about what changed inside of me and what has led me to come to the opinions I hold about evangelicalism.
RELIGION
The Independent

French people have discovered the word ‘woke’ and it’s terrible

It’s been a busy few days in France. Before you start, no, it’s not because there’s been a shortage of baguettes, or because everyone forgot how to pronounce “hon hon hon”, or because three people couldn’t entangle themselves from a ménage à trois. The truth is much worse than that. French conservatives, I’m sad to report, have discovered the word “woke”. And reader, it has been hell.“Woke”, in French, means roughly the same thing as it does in English: it’s a way to describe someone who is attuned to progressive issues, particularly concerning social and racial justice. And of course,...
EUROPE
Variety

’60 Minutes’ Hands Andrew Sullivan the Mic for an Unenlightening Lecture

On Sunday, “60 Minutes” aired an interview that looked a lot like handing someone a megaphone. Correspondent Scott Pelley aired a profile of the conservative author Andrew Sullivan, one that ran with no clearer time peg than that, as Pelley put it in his introduction, Sullivan is “anxious about the future of the republic.” At some length, Sullivan, who currently publishes his newsletter “The Weekly Dish” via Substack, was allowed to expand upon his thoughts at some length. He is anxious because of a divided political climate in this country, one in which what Sullivan described as tribalism led, for instance,...
ENTERTAINMENT
gamespew.com

The Pleasure of Unpacking

Surely the idea of moving into a new house, forced with the arduous task of unpacking never-ending piles of boxes, fills anyone with dread. And so a game where you do nothing but unpack boxes should be quite a hard sell. On the contrary, Unpacking from Witch Beam and Humble Games is exactly that, yet it’s a joyous, meditative experience that I simply can’t get enough of.
LIFESTYLE

