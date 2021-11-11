CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dave and Odette Annable Adorably Banter While Talking Walker Team-Up, Geri/Cordell Romance — Watch Video

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago

Real-life husband and wife Dave and Odette Annable are no strangers to sharing the screen.

The couple first appeared opposite each other on his ABC drama Brothers & Sisters , then paired up for the Freeform holiday movie No Sleep ‘Til Christmas . More recently, they portrayed spouses who body-swap on Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot.

But when Dave Annable joined his wife on Season 2 of The CW’s Walker , where Odette Annable plays Cordell Walker’s friend/bar manager Geri, it marked a first for them: They found themselves on opposite sides, by way of a long-standing rivalry between the Walker clan and the Davidson family that Dave’s character, Dan Miller, married into.

“Odette was having so much fun on the show [in Season 1],” Dave Annable tells TVLine about his casting in the above video interview with the spouses. “It’s not always the case when you come home from work, and you’re just like, ‘I had a great day. Everybody’s so fun. There’s no drama.’ I got a very fortunate phone call from Anna [Fricke], our showrunner, [like], ‘We’re thinking of you for this role. Are you interested?’ and I said yes before I heard anything else.”

“Without checking in with me!” Odette Annable cuts in.

Adds Dave Annable with a laugh: “The first thing out of her mouth was like, ‘Wait, our scenes aren’t together, are they? We spend enough time together.'”

In all seriousness, “I would love to have more scenes with Dave on screen, because we’ve done it a few times now, and it really is a blast,” Odette Annable says. But since Geri is firmly Team Walker, “so far, we have kept these characters sort of separate. … But if Dan Miller is supposed to cross her path, then she’s ready for it!”

In this Thursday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), the Walker vs. Davidson divide intensifies when Dan and his mother-in-law Gale (Paula Marshall) enter the Side Step’s chili cookoff competition, where Cordell’s mom Abeline has her eyes on the top prize. But Dan’s passionate dislike and distrust of the Walkers is about more than just who has the tastiest chili. Although he wasn’t around during the fiery, long-ago incident that took the life of his wife Denise’s father, Dan strongly believes that Cordell is responsible for the tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w73EU_0ctZbRY500 Playing someone who’s a bit darker than his past roles has been a welcome challenge for Dave Annable, who describes Dan as “weird and interesting.” “[Odette] would say this is the character I was born to play,” the actor jokes, before adding, “I really am having a lot of fun with him because he’s wildly different, I think, from who I am. It’s really fun to explore your mean side. I think Dan’s really lost, and he’s trying to do the right thing, but this is how he deals with situations, and I think that’s super interesting, and I’m just having a great time.”

Dan’s almost obsessive hatred for the Walkers might also have something to do with Cordell and Denise’s unresolved (romantic?) history. “I think he’s, for sure, picking up on a vibe,” Dave Annable says. “It’s, certainly, driving him wild… Dan is not going to handle that the best way.”

Speaking of potential romantic relationships, Walker and Geri’s is on hold while the pals try to sort through their feelings and complicated ties, stemming from their respective significant others, the late Emily and Hoyt. “The point is to kind of stretch this out to be sort of like a Ross/Rachel kind of dynamic, because Walker and Geri clearly are very, very fond of each other,” Odette Annable shares. “Their history just goes way, way, way back. They’re best friends. And it’s a little messy because Geri was Emily’s best friend, and Walker was Hoyt’s best friend. Walker and Geri bond for so many reasons, but they really are like family, and both of them cannot deny the fact that they have crazy feelings for each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIRG0_0ctZbRY500 But even though Walker and Geri shared a surprise kiss last season, “it’s in their best interest for them to kind of shut those feelings down and really kind of try to move forward and heal themselves before trying to be in a relationship that may not work right now and may be extremely fruitful in the future,” the actress continues. “They’re both really kind of trying their best to shove it down, but it’s not working as well as they want it to. I think that in this season, you’ll see their individual feelings for each other come out in different ways. It’s a really interesting thing to play just because they both love each other so much, and they know that the timing just isn’t right right now.”

Press PLAY above to hear more from TVLine’s conversation with Dave and Odette Annable, including the advice she gave to her hubby for fitting in on Walker , what they love about working together, and their experiences on Brothers & Sisters and Fantasy Island .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

9-1-1 Gives [Spoiler] an Explosive, Emotional Send-Off After 5 Seasons

Spoiler alert: The following recap reveals what went down on Monday’s 9-1-1. If you haven’t watched, turn back now. We’ve spent roughly 15 seconds with Michael and David as a couple on 9-1-1, so imagine our surprise when their relationship took center stage in Monday’s episode — for better or worse. Let’s start with the “better”: When David revealed that he’s going to spend a few months in Haiti to help with hurricane relief efforts, Michael decided he was ready to propose. The whole family threw their support behind Michael, from the kids helping him pick out a ring (“David hates diamonds!”) to Athena...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Our Kind of People's Joe Morton Previews His Move to the Director's Chair, More Trouble Ahead for Teddy

Teddy couldn’t catch a break on last week’s Our Kind of People. He tried to apologize to his daughter Angela, and his other daughter Leah became cross with him. He helped Nikki’s father get an early release from prison, but an angry Angela accused him of overstepping his bounds. The final straw was telling his employee and mentee Tyrique, who had confronted him, what actually happened to Tyrique’s deceased father. This caused an already stressed-out Teddy to have a heart attack. But it also gave Emmy-winning actor Joe Morton, who stars as Teddy, the freedom he needed to direct tonight’s Episode 7,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Call the Midwife Finale Recap: Nancy's Fate Is Decided (and Sister Monica Joan Plays a Part) — Grade the Season

The following is a recap of the Call the Midwife finale, which was made available ahead of broadcast to PBS Passport subscribers. Considering modern perspectives, Pupil Nurse Nancy did nothing wrong on PBS’ Call the Midwife. However, when one realizes Nancy had her baby out of wedlock in the 1960s and the nuns who raised her — and later her daughter — kept the whole thing a secret, it’s easier to understand why Sister Julienne didn’t quite know what to do with the aspiring midwife. And as Sister Julienne deliberated, Nancy had to tag along with Nurse Phyllis during Sunday night’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Annable
Person
Odette Annable
The Hollywood Gossip

Jah Proposes to Winter Everett (Again) on The Family Chantel

Earlier this year, the trailer for The Family Chantel Season 3 promised a lot of drama. It also promised some genuinely sweet moments for the family, despite their penchant for conflict and theatrics. Winter and Jah have had major ups and downs, including Jah ruffling feathers with the titular family.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walker#Walkers#Christmas#Abc#Brothers Sisters#Fox#Cw
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

TVLine

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy