After my last blog, "Memories,Sydney 1990", I was very pleased to learn that we were expected to travel in mid 1991 to England to attend the wedding of Di's brother Tim, to Lucy. I certainly wanted to experience more overseas travel so what an excuse. Plans were made. Extra holidays arranged so we could be away for 6 weeks. Plans on how Chris and Amy were to handle 6 weeks with out parents. Then the conversations with other family members re flights, accommodation, how to get around England etc. Then discussions about all the various places we would like to include in our tour. Exciting times. As Diane acts as my "travel agent" on most of these trips I can just agree or discuss the wishes of what we both would like to do. So on my part I just sit back and let the anticipation kick in.

