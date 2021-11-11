CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Douglas, longtime 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead at 88

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Douglas, best known for his long stint on "The Young and the Restless," has died. He was 88. A representative for the soap star confirmed to Fox News he died on November 9 after a brief illness. The actor, who was born Jerry Rubenstein, died just a few...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
