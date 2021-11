Over the weekend, Marlon Vera got the biggest win of his career by TKOing former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar. He was happy that the fight did not end quickly though. “Chito” Vera had to bounce back after a tough first round, in his bout with Edgar. He got taken down and controlled, before returning to win the second, and get a TKO win in the third round.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO