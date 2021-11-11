CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS Review And Sample Photos

canonwatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a new Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS review. Interesting land affordable lens the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS. Photography Blog posted their exhaustive Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS review. There is also a set of sample pictures. From their conclusion:. The new RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM...

www.canonwatch.com

Comments / 0

sonyalpharumors.com

TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 Macro for Sony APS-C reviews

The new TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 Macro for Sony APS-C is now in Stock at BHphoto. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: RF 70-200mm f/2.8L (not the already released lens)

A new Canon patent application, once more for a lens for the RF mount. The patent application might appear to point to an already released lens but it is not. Canon patent application 2021-173892 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for what seems to be a RF 70-200mm f/2.8L lens. However, as asobinet.com points out, the patent does not refer to the already released RF 70-200mm f/2.8L. The lens described in the patent seems to have an entirely different optical design.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Sony 16-50mm F/3.5-5.6 PZ OSS Lens Review

There are many “kit lenses” available, usually having in common a very low price, especially when purchased as part of a kit, a small and light form factor and an often indifferent performance. Here we have Sony's kit lens for the APS-C line of E mount cameras and it certainly fits the profile of being light, compact and inexpensive, but can it raise its head above the parapet, buck the trend and shine optically as well? Let's couple the lens up to the 24MP Sony ZV-E10 body and see what its capabilities are.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon RF 600mm f/4L IS & Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon USA Store has stock of a few hard-to-find super telephoto Canon RF mount...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Viltrox launches $400 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon RF mount cameras

Viltrox has announced its new 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon RF lenses, marking the company’s first AF lens for Canon’s mirrorless camera mount. The autofocus lens is constructed of ten elements in seven groups, including four short-wavelength elements and one extra-low dispersion (ED) element). Other features include a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, an aperture range of F1.8 through F16, a 72mm front filter thread and a minimum focusing distance of 80cm (2.6ft).
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Panasonic Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 (S-S35) Lens Review

Panasonic has clearly been giving much thought to their new range of light, reasonably priced prime lenses for the Lumix S full-frame system. The 24mm, 50mm and 85mm lenses are now joined by the 35mm, all matching in terms of size, weight, fast f/1.8 aperture and 67mm filter thread. The recently reviewed 24mm and 85mm lenses have been very impressive, being Highly Recommended and Editor's Choice respectively. Now it is the turn of the Lumix 35mm f/1.8S, again coupled with the 24MP full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5 camera. Let's see how it handles and performs and whether it can match up to its look-alike siblings.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Magazine

Canon Pixma G1220 Review

A long-overdue upgrade to the Canon Pixma G1200 we reviewed four years ago, the Pixma G1220 MegaTank Inkjet Printer ($179.99) is an odd bird among single-function or print-only inkjets. Being a MegaTank bulk-ink model—a Canon printer that, like Epson's EcoTank machines, gets its ink not from cartridges but reservoirs filled from bottles—makes it distinctive. What makes it attractive? Its running costs are among the lowest in the business, and its price is about a third lower than the 2017 version's. Versus the avalanche of entry-level multifunction printers out there, the G1220 is short on features and a slow churner, so it's not for everybody. But if all you need is to print lots of high-quality photos and the occasional business document or homework assignment, over time this Pixma is one of the least expensive ways to go.
NFL
Photofocus

NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S review: Lightweight with beautiful optics

It took me a long time to get used to the 35mm focal length. I know 35mm is a staple for virtually every photographer. However, I broke into the photography world taking headshots with classic portrait focal lengths — 85mm-200mm, and a 14mm-24mm for architecture. For me, 35mm was kind of photographic no man’s land.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Cinema EOS System

It’s 10 years since Canon introduced the Cinema EOS system. Time to celebrate. Canon’s Cinema EOS System Celebrates Tenth Anniversary. MELVILLE, NY, November 4, 2021 – Canon Inc. announced today that the company is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Cinema EOS System of professional digital cinema camera and lens products for the film and visual production industries. Since its debut, the company’s line of products has received an abundance of support from professional filmmakers around the world.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

These Might Be The Canon EOS R5c Specifications

Remember the Canon EOS R5c? It’s Canon’s rumored EOS R camera for Cinema (hence the “c”). New bits emerged from the interweb of rumor mills. Canon Rumors reports with high confidentiality a set of possible Canon EOS R5c specifications. Without further ado, here they are:. Canon Log 3. Canon Log...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Meike Launches Canon EF to RF Adapter with Drop-in Filters

Meike has announced the MK-EFTR-C Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter which allows for Canon EF and EF-S lenses to work with RF-mount cameras with aperture control and autofocus and image stabilization support along with the ability to use drop-in filters. The new adapter is compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS R3 Review: How Good Are the RAW Files?

Here is a Canon EOS R3 review that looks explicitly at the RAW files outputted by the camera. Coming from Jared Polin (aka FroKnowsPhoto) this Canon EOS R3 review analyzes the RAW files coming from the camera. Moreover, the CR3 files are all available for your pixel peeping pleasure. Says Jared Polin:
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 review

There are a lot of reasons to love the Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2. It's well built, lovely to handle, focuses quickly and delivers very respectable image quality. It's not without its weaknesses and rivals, such as the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports, which is a little sharper and arguably a better all-rounder, but the lens offers a unique balance of quality and price. A definite must to consider for enthusiasts and pros alike.
RETAIL
leicarumors.com

New TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 lens for Leica M-mount announced

The previously rumored TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 lens for Leica M-mount is now officially announced. TTartisan did not announce any pricing yet, but you can check their website for updates. Additional information on the new TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 lens:. Additional pictures of the TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 lens:
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

New Unreleased Canon Lenses Show Up For Certification (but what are they?)

Two new and yet unreleased Canon lenses have been spotted at a certification authority. We wonder what lenses are coming. Spotted by Nokishita, the two lenses with SKUs 4858C005 and 5564C005 (image on top) are mentioned along with the recently released RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens. We think these are two more RF mount lenses but are not sure what lenses. One might be an entry level lens. For all we know the two lenses might well be the RF 18-45mm f / 4-5.6 IS STM and “RF 24mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro, both should be relatively affordable lenses.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Sigma Might Soon Release RF Mount Lenses (maybe up to 5 in 2022)

A new RF mount rumor and I won’t hesitate to classify it under “good news”. Sigma will eventually address the RF mount. Latest rumor has it Sigma might dedicate its resources to the design and production of RF mount lenses. Maybe already in 2022. Sigma in then past said that there is not enough demand for RF mount lenses for them to invest into it. In June 2021, Mr. Kazuto Yamaki (Sigma CEO) said that the RF mount is internally discussed and researched. To most of us this sounded like “we are getting into it”. So it doesn’t wonder that much that now Sigma is rumored to release RF mount lenses soon. However, be aware that “Sigma is going to release RF lenses soon”-rumors go back to 2019 (see here too). This time it might be reliable, though.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Opens A New CMOS Sensor Factory, Increases Production Capacity

Canon is set to establish a new CMOS sensor manufacturing factory at Hiratsuka Plant, Japan. The production will fulfill primarily Canon’s own imaging sensor needs but they may also sell to third parties in the future. The report comes from Newswitch and as spotted by Digital Camera Info, which summarizes...
BUSINESS

