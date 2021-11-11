Australian Dollar Undervaluation to Fade in 2022: CBA

Australian Wage Data Key for RBA Monetary Policy Considerations. Australian Wage Data Key for RBA Monetary Policy Considerations. A plethora of RBA commentary overnight amid the release of the November meeting minutes as well as Governor Lowe’s speech. Within the RBA’s minutes, members noted that the risks to the inflation forecast had changed, as the distribution of possible outcomes shifted upwards. In which the main uncertainties were related to the persistence of current disruptions to global supply chains and the behaviour of wages at the lowest unemployment rate in decades. Alongside this, members agreed that the central scenario for the economy continued to be consistent with the cash rate remaining at its current level until 2024. This is in stark contrast to money market pricing, where the cash rate is seen at 1% by the end of next year. That being said, the central scenario for rates unchanged until 2024 is also predicated on sluggish wage growth, therefore tonight’s Q3 wage data release will be closely watched for Aussie traders, where a strong beat is likely to provide a bid for AUD.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO