Australian Dollar Undervaluation to Fade in 2022: CBA

By Gary Howes
poundsterlinglive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage © Neal Jennings, Reproduced under CC licensing. Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecast the Australian Dollar to come under pressure over the remainder of 2021, but they forecast a recovery against the Dollar, Pound and Euro shaping up for 2022. In a new briefing to corporate clients, CBA sees...

www.poundsterlinglive.com

poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Euro Rises Back Towards 2021's Best at 1.19

The Pound to Euro exchange rate was seen making an approach on its 2021 best at 1.19 following the release of robust labour market statistics out of the UK. Sterling was boosted across the board after official ONS data covering the September and October period showed employment continued to grow amidst strong demand for workers, with vacancies once again hitting a new record high.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Australian Dollar Turns Higher as Two Central Banks Diverge

The Australian dollar has come under pressure after the RBA's minutes of the last meeting once again made the case that the first interest rate hike was not likely before 2024. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it is prepared to be patient and won’t raise the cash rate...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

Australian Wage Data Key for RBA Monetary Policy Considerations. Australian Wage Data Key for RBA Monetary Policy Considerations. A plethora of RBA commentary overnight amid the release of the November meeting minutes as well as Governor Lowe’s speech. Within the RBA’s minutes, members noted that the risks to the inflation forecast had changed, as the distribution of possible outcomes shifted upwards. In which the main uncertainties were related to the persistence of current disruptions to global supply chains and the behaviour of wages at the lowest unemployment rate in decades. Alongside this, members agreed that the central scenario for the economy continued to be consistent with the cash rate remaining at its current level until 2024. This is in stark contrast to money market pricing, where the cash rate is seen at 1% by the end of next year. That being said, the central scenario for rates unchanged until 2024 is also predicated on sluggish wage growth, therefore tonight’s Q3 wage data release will be closely watched for Aussie traders, where a strong beat is likely to provide a bid for AUD.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Eyes Australian Wage Data After US Dollar Strengthens on Retail Sales

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Natural Gas, Japan trade balance - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls overnight after US economic data charges USD. Natural gas surges in Europe and US on Nord Stream 2’s fresh regulatory woes. AUD/USD’s upbeat outlook fades after prices drop overnight, November low eyed. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Downtrend Bias Endures

- GBP/NZD remains in an overall short-term downtrend. - Trend expected to continue unless it breaks above 1.8992. - RBNZ’s inflation expectations main release in the week ahead. Image © Adobe Stock. The Pound to New Zealand Dollar rate is trading at around 1.9020 at the time of writing after...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported Near 1.1425 but Downside Risks Abound

After USD rally undermines major support on charts. As EZ economies edge toward new virus restrictions. The Euro to Dollar rate sustained its largest decline since late September last week, breaking a major technical support level while placing another near 1.1425 under pressure along the way, although multiple analysts have warned that downside risks continue to abound for the single currency.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar Rallies on Rising Odds of December Rate Hike

OIS markets - interest rate futures markets that reflects when investors anticipate a rate hike - put the odds for December UK rate liftoff above 60%, above last week's 50%. The support for the British Pound came after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was uneasy about the inflation situation.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

For Pound Sterling, Northern Ireland Fears Overdone says Barclays

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission. Press conference, London. Photographer: Lindsey Parnaby, copyright: European Union, 2021. Pound Sterling was supported against the Euro, Dollar and other currencies at the mid-point of November with foreign exchange analysts saying rising Brexit tensions relating to the Northern Ireland protocol are yet to materially impact the UK currency.
ECONOMY
poundsterlinglive.com

Bank of England says December Rate Hike "In Play"

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said it remains vital that the Bank emphasises the significance of inflation in its policy decisions and all meetings are in-play for a rate hike. The message keeps alive prospects of a December rate rise at the earliest and a February rise...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Supported on Signs "the Jobs Market is Booming"

Adding to gains following Bank of England comments. "Jobs market is booming" - Berenberg. Surge in post-furlough unemployment hasn't happened. The British Pound rallied in the wake of a strong labour market reading that increased the prospects of a Bank of England interest rate rise in December. Labour market statistics...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Economic Data, Japan GDP - Talking Points. Australian Dollar is in focus with Chinese economic data on tap to kick off APAC trading. Japan’s Q3 GDP crossed the wires at -3.0% q/q, missing analysts’ expectations of -0.7%. AUD/USD looks to move higher after a Bullish Engulfing...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

"Overvalued" U.S. Dollar Could Struggle from Here: Crédit Agricole

The Dollar is the best performing major currency of the past month and the past week, but it is looking pricey at current levels and foreign exchange analysts at Crédit Agricole expect it to be "stopped in its tracks". The Dollar's rally picked up a head of steam in the...
CURRENCIES

