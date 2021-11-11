CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Feeling Clumsy? Turns Out You’ll Walk More Smoothly if You Catch Up on Sleep

By Erica Sloan
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVW4R_0ctZXvtv00

For people who walk, doing so can seem like something mindless or reflexive, not unlike, say, breathing or swallowing. But while you’re almost certainly not thinking about the timing or distance of your next footfall while taking a neighborhood stroll or cruising through the grocery store, new research suggests that walking actually might not be so automatic; it could even require elements of cognition that hinge on getting adequate sleep. As a result, the effect of sleep deprivation could very well put a wobble in your walk.

While it may seem logical that anyone would be more likely to stub their toe or trip and fall when they’re feeling sleepy, this new small study, published on October 26, identified a clear link between lack of sleep and a person’s ability to control their stride or gait, even days later.

To draw this connection, the researchers enlisted 30 students and equipped them with activity trackers for 14 days (and all students turned out to be mildly sleep-deprived, clocking about six hours per night, on average). Though they weren’t instructed on how to sleep, some made up for weekday sleep loss on the two weekends within the study time frame, while others did not. And of the total, 10 people were randomly selected to spend an all-nighter in the sleep lab on the final night of the research window. Then, on the last day, everyone completed a treadmill test where they had to step to the beat of a metronome—which was subtly sped up and slowed down. The result? A direct correlation emerged between how sleep-deprived a participant was and how poorly they performed on the treadmill test.

"[The participants] had to synchronize their heel strike to the beat [of a metronome], and we found the errors were larger in people with acute sleep deprivation." —mechanical engineer Arturo Forner-Cordero, PhD

"They had to synchronize their heel strike to the beat, and we found the errors were larger in people with acute sleep deprivation," lead author on the study and mechanical engineer Arturo Forner-Cordero, PhD, associate professor and head of the Biomechatronics Lab at the University of São Paulo, told Science Daily, in reference to the participants who stayed up the entire night before the walking test: "They were off the rhythm, they missed beeps, and were performing in general, worse."

But what’s perhaps more interesting is the difference among the remaining participants: Although both of the other groups were coming off two weeks of chronic sleep deprivation, the group who caught up on some shut-eye over both weekends in the study stepped to the beat more successfully than the group who didn’t. "Even at the peak of when most people would be tired, this compensating group did better, which we didn't expect," says Dr. Forner-Cordero.

Being able to mitigate the effect of sleep deprivation on gait or walk control in this way is a compelling reason to consider repaying any sleep debt on weekends or off days—and this isn’t the first evidence to support that, either. A 2018 study reviewing the sleep habits and mortality rates of 38,000 adults in Sweden over the course of 13 years found that those people who clocked five hours of sleep per night, on average, during the weekdays and then caught up on weekends experienced the same mortality rate as those who regularly slept six or seven hours per night—and that was 65 percent lower than the folks who averaged five hours per night, and didn’t compensate on weekends.

So, while any sleep doctor will tell you that getting around seven hours of sleep per night is the gold standard—and doing it consistently is even better—catching up when deprivation happens is still very much a worthy endeavor. In this case, there’s evidence that you’ll at least be operating from a place of less total sleep deprivation, which, as it turns out, can improve your gait and cut your chances of taking a tumble mid-stride.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Here’s How Long To Sleep Each Night for Optimal Brain Function, According to a Sleep Neurologist

Connecting the dots between sleep and cognition has long been tricky for researchers, mostly because the relationship is bidirectional. That is, poor sleep can trigger cognitive decline, but also, symptoms of that same decline can disrupt sleep. But, a new study teasing out this particular relationship in older adults offers some clear insight into just how much sleep per night may be ideal for brain health long-term.
HEALTH
Well+Good

How To Build A Walking Routine That You’ll Actually Stick To

My work-from-home dream is to shut my laptop at 1 p.m. on the dot and go for a thirty-minute stroll. Yet somehow, every day when the clock strikes 6 p.m., I look up from my to-do list and realize that (sigh) I haven't taken a single step. As with every new habit, making time for a daily trip around the block takes time and effort—so I asked walking coach and ACE-trainer, Michele Stanten, how to start a walking routine that anyone can actually stick to.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

A 7 Minute Arm Workout That'll Make You Feel Like A Superhero

If you’ve already given a few of our 7-minute workouts a try — and maybe those 7-minutes of you time working out have become a bona fide habit — remember that you can always extend it. If time becomes more available, you can tack a 7-minute arm workout onto that 7-minute leg workout, and you’ll still be coming in at 14 minutes. (If you’re feeling really ambitious, you can knock out all three of our targeted 7-minute workouts (get your core-work on!) at once—and spend a whopping 21 minutes doing it.) The point isn’t to meet some goal or live...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Debt#Gold Standard#Sleep Deprivation
Woman's World

Feel Like You’re Walking on Rocks? You May Have This Common Foot Problem

When it comes to caring for your body, are your feet at the bottom of the list? You’re not alone. It’s not uncommon to care more about wrinkles or the way your weight shifts around as you age. However, your feet might begin to complain in ways that you can’t ignore. If you’ve ever had foot pain that feels like you’re walking on rocks, you may be experiencing fat loss in your feet.
FITNESS
d1softballnews.com

To live more you have to go to sleep between 10pm and 11pm, says SCIENCE

The link between sleep and health has been well known for some time. Thus, researchers go deeper and deeper into details, to try to understand more about the collateral aspects: duration, time of rest, factors that influence it. Specifically, a new study suggests that there is likely a specific time to go to bed to optimize the consequences of your rest.
SCIENCE
triathlete.com

7 Foods to Help You Sleep

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Sleep is one of the most important things triathletes can do – after all, our best recovery happens when we’re snoozing. As Ironman legend and coach Mark Allen says, sleep “can bump your athletic performance up by greater amounts than you would get if you were to take EPO. And the good news is that sleep is legal!”
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
EatThis

Turns Out, Yoga Can Help You Lose Weight, Says Science

That moment when you take a seat on your mat, inhale deeply, and center into awareness… if you've been curious about whether your yoga practice can help you lose weight and transform your body, some experts say it truly can. There's just one important key to understanding how it works—but if you do, science suggests this can be a powerful means of trimming down for good.
WEIGHT LOSS
skinnynews.com

Does Your Sleep Impact How You Walk?

On our list of healthy lifestyle aspirations, getting enough sleep every night is probably near the top. And that’s no surprise — according to the Sleep Foundation, almost half of Americans report feeling sleepy three or more days a week, and more than one out of three adults are sleeping less than seven hours a night (the recommended amount of sleep is seven to nine hours).
FITNESS
Well+Good

4 Ways To Be Your Happiest, Sunniest Self, Despite Shorter Days, According to a Happiness Doctor

Despite the joy-inducing holiday season being right around the corner, plenty of folks are contending with less-than-happy feelings during this literally dark time of year. Since the end of summer, days have been growing steadily shorter, and the recent end of daylight saving time only made it so nightfall comes sooner each day. When we’re exposed to less sunlight, we can experience disruptions in happiness-promoting hormones and neurotransmitters, like serotonin and dopamine, says psychologist and happiness expert Sophia Godkin, PhD, who is also known as the happiness doctor. This means you may well be in need of some happiness tips for winter to help you kick symptoms of seasonal sadness.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Depuff and Perk Up Tired Eyes With This Super-Easy Hack

Whether you like to drink it hot or cold, there is something so soothing and nourishing about drinking tea. Beyond the taste and the cozy vibes it cultivates, the health benefits are pretty sweet too. Depending on what type you drink, benefits can include improved gut health (especially green tea) and boosted brain health. And, here’s the one benefit many are unaware of, the tea bags can be good for your eyes. Yup! Once you’ve brewed and sipped your drink, you can put tea bags on eyes as either a cold or hot compress.
SKIN CARE
digg.com

How To Burn More Calories When You're Walking

Walking is a better workout than you think — especially if you add these extra challenges to up the intensity of your walks. You might not think of walking as a viable way to exercise, but you can make it a real workout by adding intervals or resistance. According to Danielle Gray, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, "Interval training helps push your body outside its comfort zone to extend caloric burn even after you are finished exercising." As for resistance, she says, "When you use more energy to complete a task, you burn more calories." Here's how to implement each of these strategies.
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

Hip Mobility Exercises That'll Keep You Feeling Limber

Like creativity and directness, hip mobility is something that kids can pull off without trying. "We are born with full joint mobility," says Juliet Root, a NASM-certified trainer and instructor on fitness app Onyx. "If you have ever watched a toddler squat or bend over to pick something up — the perfect deadlift — they display exceptional form."
WORKOUTS
NEWS10 ABC

Here’s why going to sleep at 10 p.m. may save your life

Bedtimes are probably something many people only associate with children. However, a new study reveals that adults should be just as strict with their own sleep cycles as well. Researchers find that going to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time lowers the risk of developing heart disease compared to any other time of night.
ALBANY, NY
Well+Good

Feel Like Your Hormones Are Out of Whack? This PMS-Soothing Tea Recipe Is Here To Help

When your hormones are out of whack, your body tells you...loudly. The signs can range from breakouts and irregular periods to mood swings, belly cramps, and (sigh) so much more. Simply stated, when something in your endocrine system feels unbalanced, everything can feel a bit off. Fortunately, along with getting in some relaxation—try these simple stretches that target stomach cramps or soaking in the tub—and checking in with your doctor about your stress levels, there are certain herbs and dietary adjustments that you can make to keep your hormones happy.
HEALTH
Well+Good

In 1 Month, This Lifting Neck Cream Has Helped To Correct the Creases on My Neck

When you're looking down at your screen all day and live in the body of a human woman who hasn't figured out a way to defy gravity, you may develop what is sometimes referred to as "tech neck." This is basically when your neck is downturned so much by typing on your device of choice that you deal with not only aches and pains, but fine lines, too. I wear SPF every day. I use lotion all over. I exfoliate. But I check my emails in bed and scroll through my Instagram feed sporadically throughout the day—and all of this has done a number on my décolletage.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Seasonal Affective Disorder Light Therapy Lamps People Say Are ‘True Lifesavers’

With daylight savings cutting our days shorter overnight, it's made me think more about the light therapy box my dad would set up in our computer room (#1990s) to help with his Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) a lot lately. I just moved from LA to a city that experiences actual seasons and I can feel the colder, darker days affecting my mood—so I took a cue from my dad, and started looking into SAD light therapy lamps, which can help offset the effects of SAD, which is season-specific and creeps up as the days succumb to winter. Symptoms can include low energy, social withdrawal, and sleep issues. It's estimated that around six percent of people in the U.S. experience SAD.
ELECTRONICS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy