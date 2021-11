Remember when the Formula 1 season used to finish in October? It wasn’t that long ago. In fact it was the norm in the 2000s, before the date began slipping into November towards the end of the decade. Then since 2019 the season has broken into December, last year’s Abu Dhabi finale running as late as December 13, this one concluding a day earlier. So how about a Christmas Grand Prix? I’m not sure I’d put it past F1’s American promoters.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO