Verstappen is marked down for his role in Red Bull's qualifying underperformance, where the slower Mercedes package snuck ahead. But he was sensational in the race. He was brave going around the outside when that line opened at the start and kept it on the track masterfully. Nailed the restart and was simply never headed thereafter. Trying to slow the lapped Bottas's late fastest lap attempts showed his spare bandwidth.

