Potty Mouth release new song

Yella Beezy has returned with the release of a Monsta Beatz-produced new single called “I Guess” accompied with a music video. After dropping collaboration after collaboration, after collaboration with a-listers, like 42 Dugg, Gunna, Young Thug, and Wale all year-long, Baccend Beezy hits the campaign trail for his long-awaited album with a dark bassline-driven single that reminds fans he is still the same ol’ slick-talking playboy they first fell in love with on his 2018 Billboard chart-topping debut, “That’s On Me,” while he cruises the streets of Dallas in a vixens-accessorized vintage Rolls Royce in the song’s visual.
