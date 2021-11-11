CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potty Mouth release new song

Cover picture for the articlePotty Mouth have released a new song. The song is called "Not Going Anywhere"...

Punknews.org

Rise Against release “Fortunate Son” cover

Rise Against have released a cover of "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The song is off their upcoming Nowhere Sessions EP that will be out November 12. Rise Against released Nowhere Generation earlier this year. Check out the song below.
societyofrock.com

Scorpions Release Hot New Song ‘Peacemaker’

German hard rock legends Scorpions has just dropped a new high-octane single titled “Peacemaker” to preview their upcoming 19th album, Rock Believer. The LP arrives on February 25. They began working on the record in 2019 and throughout the pandemic, they continued recording in between lockdowns. “The first thing that...
nextmosh.com

Nocturnal Graves release new song, “Death to Pigs”

Australian blackened death outfit Nocturnal Graves will be releasing their new full-length, ‘An Outlaws Stand,’ on January 07, 2022 via Season of Mist Underground Activists! The band is now sharing their savage new single, “Death to Pigs,” which can be heard at THIS LOCATION. Nocturnal Graves comments: “Here we present...
hiphop-n-more.com

Travis Scott Releases Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ & ‘Mafia’ — Listen

UPDATE: Travis drops the video for ‘Escape Plan’. In an interview he did with CR Fashion Book not too long ago, Travis Scott talked about his forthcoming album Utopia and its themes. To contrast it, he talked a little bit about dystopia. saying “it’s all hate, hate, hate”. The way...
hiphop-n-more.com

NLE Choppa Releases New Song ‘Jumpin’ Feat. Polo G — Listen

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is gearing up to release a new mixtape at some point next month, which will be his first and last project of the year. In anticipation of it, he puts out a new single called ‘Jumpin’ featuring Polo G. The song comes with an accompanying visual...
995qyk.com

LoCash Release New Song “Beach Boys” On New EP Woods and Water

We are excited about the new EP called “Woods and Water” from our friends Chris and Preston from LoCash. They boys are channeling their backwoods upbringing in this new EP that is out today. There are 5 songs on this EP called “Woods and Water” and check out the first...
101 WIXX

Lorde releases deluxe ‘﻿Solar Power’﻿ album featuring two new songs

Lorde has released a deluxe version of her new album Solar Power. The expanded set includes two previously unreleased songs from the Solar Power sessions: “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”. “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” Lorde shares. “They didn’t quite fit into the track...
fangirlish.com

Mariah Carey Releases New Song For Christmas Time…

We admire that Mariah Carey is trying to expand her Christmas reign with a new song, but if we’re being honest, nothing will ever be All I Want For Christmas Is You. Does that mean that we won’t be listening to her new Christmas song, “Fall In Love at Christmas,” and wishing that we were falling in love at Christmas time? No. We’ll be listening.
nextmosh.com

Slipknot release new song, “The Chapeltown Rag”

GRAMMY Award-winning Iowan icons Slipknot have returned today with “The Chapeltown Rag” – their first new music in two years. “The Chapeltown Rag” is available now on all streaming platforms [embedded below] and will be performed live for the first time ever tonight at SLIPKNOT’s KNOTFEST LOS ANGELES. The event will be livestreamed as it happens, giving fans access to both the studio version and Slipknot’s live performance of “The Chapeltown Rag” within only hours [single artwork / livestream details below].
MONTCO.Today

Lower Merion Grad Releases New Song, Accompanying Video

Lizzy McAlpine, a Lower Merion High School graduate, has unveiled her new song titled Doomsday and the accompanying video directed by Gus Black, writes Michael Major for the Broadway World. The song is her first solo released this year and sets the stage for more songs to come. “This song...
The FADER

Nnamdï shares new song “Backseat,” EP release date

Nnamdï has announced details of a new EP. Are You Happy is out this Friday, November 12. You can hear new song "Backseat" below. Are You Happy is Nnamdï's first project since 2020 albums Brat and Krazy Karl. The EP marks the first time the Chicago-based musician has worked with an outside producer. It was produced by electronic artist Lynyn, a.k.a. Nnamdï's Monobody bandmate Conor Mackey. The 5-track project includes "Backseat" plus “Glass Casket (Remix)”— Lynyn's remix of the Brat song.
wnypapers.com

Mac Powell releases new Christmas song, 'Jesus Christ Is Born'

Capitol CMG artist and former frontman of the four-time Grammy Award-winning band Third Day, Mac Powell, has released a new original Christmas song, "Jesus Christ Is Born," available now. Penned by Powell, the single's lyric video can be viewed below. "The story of Jesus is not only told on Christmas...
wcsx.com

Thomas Rhett Announces Sixth Album, Releases New Song

Thomas Rhett announced via his socials that in 2022 he will be releasing two albums, and the first one will feature his new song, just released today (11/5) called “Slow Down Summer.”. Thomas’s sixth studio album, Where We Started will be released in early 2022. Rhett’s new single captures a...
NME

Mitski to release new song ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow

Mitski will release a brand new song called ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow, the musician has announced on social media. The US artist recently announced her return, sharing her first new material since her 2018 album ‘Be The Cowboy’ outside of collaborations and soundtrack work. Now, more new music is on...
brooklynvegan.com

Caracara release new song and video, “Hyacinth”

Philly emo band Caracara are back with "Hyacinth," their first new single since 2019's Better EP and their standalone "Dark Bells" single from that same year. It's a big, soaring, anthemic song that captures the swing-for-the-fences ambition of emo's mainstream 2000s era without feeling like pure revival. It was produced by Will Yip and also released on Yip's Memory Music label. Listen and watch the video below.
thesource.com

Yella Beezy Releases New Song & Video “I Guess”

Yella Beezy has returned with the release of a Monsta Beatz-produced new single called “I Guess” accompied with a music video. After dropping collaboration after collaboration, after collaboration with a-listers, like 42 Dugg, Gunna, Young Thug, and Wale all year-long, Baccend Beezy hits the campaign trail for his long-awaited album with a dark bassline-driven single that reminds fans he is still the same ol’ slick-talking playboy they first fell in love with on his 2018 Billboard chart-topping debut, “That’s On Me,” while he cruises the streets of Dallas in a vixens-accessorized vintage Rolls Royce in the song’s visual.
Punknews.org

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers announces solo album, releases video

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has announced that he will be releasing a solo album. The album is called Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave and will be out digitally February 18, 2022 and on vinyl March 18, 2022 via Epitaph Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Michael Parks Randa has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Punknews.org

Camp Cope release “Blue”

Camp Cope have released a new single. The song is called "Blue" and is available digitally now via Run For Cover Records and Poison City Records. The band will be releasing a new LP in 2022. Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce new album

Florida's finest Hot Water Music have announced a new album and their first single from the album. The album is titled Feel The Void. The album was produced by Brian McTernan. A video for "Killing Time" was released along with the announcement, see below. The album will be out on...
