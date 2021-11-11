CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 10 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is back and embarking on an unusual week.

If all goes well and he’s kicked his COVID-19 symptoms to the curb, he will be able to return to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday and play on Sunday. But, aside from running Saturday’s walk-through, his preparation will be all virtual.

“I definitely do expect him to play,” receiver Davante Adams said. “I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with that. It’s been a lot going on, but I expect him to play.”

Rodgers is a must-start in any fantasy league. And he should start this week, despite the challenges mentally and the possibility of decreased stamina physically.

Packers Can’t Rush ‘Scared’ Against Wilson

“Joe’s had a lot of experience going against him. I’ll have to check the success rate they had there,” coach Matt LaFleur said. We checked.

Nov 12, 2021

Rams Showed Beckham the Money

Based on reports, it's little wonder why Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Green Bay Packers.

Nov 12, 2021

Drayton: ‘Mason Crosby Deserves Better’

What's gone wrong on field goals after Mason Crosby missed just two attempts the past two seasons combined?

Nov 11, 2021

“I’m going to assume Rodgers will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to start against the Seahawks. If that's the case, I will start the veteran against the Seahawks,” SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano said in his weekly Start ‘Em, Sit Em series. Their defense hasn’t been terrible against quarterbacks overall, but the three best performances from the position against them have all come on the road. This contest will be played at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers is the fourth-ranked quarterback this week. Seattle’s Russell Wilson is ninth. With Rodgers back, Adams is No. 1 among receivers; with Seattle’s Wilson back after a three-game absence, DK Metcalf is third. At running back, Aaron Jones is fourth.

Fabiano’s Sit of the Week at kicker is Seattle’s Josh Myers. “Myers has been a disappointment for fantasy managers, averaging fewer than six points per game this season,” Fabiano wrote. “Things won’t improve this weekend either, as the Seahawks face a Packers defense that has given up nine field-goal conversions and the fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers in 2021.”

At tight end, where Dallas’ Dalton Schultz is the Start of the Week and New England’s Hunter Henry is the Sit of the Week, Seattle’s Gerald Everett should get a seat on the bench, Fabiano noted.

If you need some help from the waiver wire, click here. For more fantasy information, including the entire Start/Sit series, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Fantasy Football Start#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Ca#The Los Angeles Rams#Dk Metcalf
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

How Aaron Rodgers can help Mike Zimmer keep his job with the Vikings

If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
310
Followers
885
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy