Apollo Neuro Wearable Stress Relief Device Review

Thanks to the Apple Watch and the Fitbit, smartwatches, and health trackers are still a big deal. Not only are we able to keep track of all our daily activity, workouts, and health-related metrics, but we can also use them for other things like phone notifications and even apps. However, not everyone likes the look of a smartwatch or health tracker and would rather still wear a classically designed watch. I can see why as I still think that a traditional watch still looks much better and more classic than a watch with a blank screen. That’s probably why Withings chose to make a traditional watch with “smart” features and health tracking and they’ve been doing so for quite some time now. Their latest, the Withings ScanWatch takes what they’ve learned over the years and perfects that formula with a device that not only comprehensively tracks a ton of different health metrics, but is also now FDA approved for ECG and SpO2 levels.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO