BOWLING GREEN — Ty Eigner’s team took steps forward, and his goaltenders got a taste of playing in a rotation last weekend. Bowling Green State University’s hockey team left Bemidji State with a split against the nation’s No. 20-ranked team. With a matchup ahead this week against new Central Collegiate Hockey Association member St. Thomas, Eigner was able to see what the goaltending tandem of Zack Rose and Christian Stoever was able to accomplish in back-to-back nights against a tough opponent.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO