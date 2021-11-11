Kerry Group showcases broad ingredient portfolio and sustainability at SupplySide West 2021

A new study shows nooLVL provides cognitive health benefits that are far more extensive, including enhancing short-term memory, working memory, and concentration. Nutrition 21 (Harrison, NY) has been growing its footprint in the esports dietary supplement market with its nooLVL ingredient for the past several years. The ingredient is a patented complex of bonded arginine silicate and inositol. Back in 2019, the company published a human clinical study1 done specifically in esport athletes that found that nooLVL significantly improved visual attention, motor speed, and reaction time. At this October’s SupplySide West show, the company unveiled its latest published study2, which found that nooLVL can offer gamers not just reaction-time benefits but much more. The study showed nooLVL provides cognitive health benefits that are far more extensive, including enhancing short-term memory, working memory, and concentration. These benefits can also apply to non-gamers.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO