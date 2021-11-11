CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Will universal child care finally exist for low-income, working families?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lutd2_0ctZUgjD00

Child care has been at the top of the list of priorities for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, now worth $1.85 trillion dollars.

Aside from just child care, the package includes paid family leave, enhanced child tax credits, and free prekindergarten.

The struggle that low income working families already deal with was magnified thanks to the pandemic. Democrats are fighting to pass the bill with Republican pushback.

For child care, families wouldn’t spend more than 7% of their income on child care. Paid time off to care for children and loved ones will exist, and would really help families struggling with balancing finances and their family obligations.

The issues surrounding child care began when men left the workforce to go to war and women needed to start working. When men returned, programs that had been created to help women balance work and child care no longer existed.

Some conservative Democrats aren’t fully on board with passing parts of the bill, and Republicans are worried that it creates a socialist type social policy.

If passed, the child care portion would be phased into existence over a three year span. First, median income families would be able to receive prekindergarten services, and families would also get subsidies to help pay for child care.

Families earning 250% of the median income by 2025 will then have the same services. States will need to opt into the program.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Millions of people are benefitting from the latest round of stimulus checks being sent out as part of the Golden ... MORE

Sometimes people end up with bad credit, and even though they’re working to fix it, it takes time. In that ... MORE

Many people that receive those automated calls through their home or cell phones usually just hang up and block them ... MORE

Staff shortages are happening everywhere, but the fast food sector of the hospitality industry has places like Wendy’s and McDonald’s ...

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Item

Biden’s spending plan could help Valley families with the price of child care

Editor’s Note: This is the second part in a series looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated problems for parents trying to find and pay for child care. Valley child care providers, advocates and some lawmakers say the federal proposal to fund child care is crucial to sustaining programs and keeping workers in the workplace.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Child Care#Paid Family Leave#Fast Food#Democrats#Republicans#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

November Child Tax Credit: What to know

Many people are expecting the fifth payment in the series of child tax credits that have been going out once per month since July. The next stimulus check will go out Nov. 15, this upcoming Monday. This is the second to last payment, the final one can be expected on...
INCOME TAX
postmessengerrecorder.com

Child Care Matters... to the Community, Families, Businesses

Whether you have children or not, your life is negatively affected by the national child care shortage. Did you know nearly 3 million women have left the workforce since the pandemic began, with many forced to leave because of lack of childcare? If you don't have children, you may not have been aware there was a problem, but have you noticed all the signs at restaurants and other businesses of the altered hours or delays due to staffing shortages? The lack of childcare is one of the main culprits. Our economy is dependent on our workforce and when families can't find or afford childcare, they are left with few options.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bizjournals

Here’s what working moms say needs to change about child care

Considering two-thirds of parents have struggled to find child care during the pandemic, it’s no wonder there’s a growing chorus calling for broad changes to an unstable system. American parents are largely left to fend for themselves when it comes to child care, with many paying approximately $10,000 per child...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
delawarepublic.org

New law address pay for people with disabilities

Legislation ensuring individuals with disabilities are paid at least the minimum wage is now law in the First State. The Jamie Wolfe Employment Act was signed by Gov. Carney in Wilmington Wednesday. Wolfe was a powerful disability rights advocate. The law requires that the authorization to pay individuals with disabilities...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy