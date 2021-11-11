Jerry Douglas, Former Star Of The Young And The Restless, Has Passed Away

Had you played bad guy/villain roles before Y&R? “Yeah, and in fact, I feel I’ve kind of gotten typecast as one. With my dark, recessed eyes, maybe I look like a jerk. I’ve played the a–hole boyfriend and the psycho, and I always liked playing the darker characters. I think Adam is a great character because he’s not a bad guy through and through. He’s just prone to doing shady things but he has a lot of redeeming qualities, even though many people would still consider him a villain. There’s that fine line of, he’s got a good heart but he’s done some really bad things.”

