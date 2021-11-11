CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerry Douglas, Former Star Of The Young And The Restless, Has Passed Away

By Ryan Pratt
fame10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Douglas, the former star of The Young and the Restless (Y&R), passed away on Tuesday, November 9th, following a brief illness. He was 88 years old. In a statement released by executive producer Anthony Morina, Douglas’ passing was confirmed. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young...

www.fame10.com

Comments / 2

Related
fame10.com

Y&R’s Michael Damian Announces The Passing Of His Mother

Michael Damian, best known for playing Danny Romalotti on The Young and the Restless (Y&R), has revealed that his mother, Maria Angela, passed away from an undisclosed illness. “My dearest friends, mom [is] united with God,” Damian shared via social media on Wednesday, October 27th. “Janeen and I and the...
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Young And The Restless: Spoilers For November 2021

November can be an exciting month in the land of Genoa City. Not only are the holidays inching closer, but there’s American Thanksgiving — plus it’s sweeps month! What’s set to unfold on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in the next four to five weeks? Jill Abbott will return with some stunning moves. Also, Phyllis and Nick split up, while Ashland faces uncertainty. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauralee Bell
Person
Peter Bergman
Person
Ashley
Person
Jess Walton
Person
Eileen Davidson
Person
Beth Maitland
Person
Jerry Douglas
Person
John Abbott
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ Casts Conner Floyd as Chance

Chance is coming back to The Young and the Restless. In another one of the (usual) soap opera recastings, Conner Floyd will be stepping into the role of Phillip Chancellor IV, a.k.a. “Chance,” beginning with an episode set to air later this month. Chance is the (at one point) presumed dead husband of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), son of legacy character Nina (Tricia Cast), and grandson of legacy character Jill (Jess Walton). Check out a photo of Floyd on the Young and the Restless set in California above.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y R#Star Of The Young#Jabot Cosmetics#Cbs
thefocus.news

Who is John Abbott on The Young And The Restless? Actor dies age 88

Actor Jerry Douglas has passed away at age 88. He was known for his role of John Abbott on The Young And The Restless (Y&R), but what was the character’s storyline?. Jerry Douglas passed away on 9 November 2021 in Los Angeles after a brief illness, according to his family.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Gossip

Jerry Douglas, Legendary Soap Opera Star, Dead at 88

The world of daytime drama has lost a legend. Jerry Douglas, a veteran actor best known for his VERY long-running role on The Young and the Restless, has passed away. Not many details on this sad piece of news are available at the moment, but Douglas died on Tuesday after "a brief illness," according to his representative.
CELEBRITIES
kiro7.com

Photos: Jerry Douglas through the years

Through the years THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS cast shot, 2004: First row, left to right, seated: Jess Walton (blue top), Michelle Stafford, Sharon Case, Joshua Morrow, Camryn Grimes. Second row, left to right: Joan van Arkand Jerry Douglas (standing), Jeanne Cooper (yellow jacket), Eileen Davidson (red dress)and Don Diamont (seated), Lauralee Bell and Doug Davidson (standing). Third row, left to right, standing on platform: Peter Bergman (black suit), Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden, Christel Khalil (flowered dress), Victoria Rowell, Kristoff St. John. Fourth row, left to right: Bryton (white shirt), Kate Linder, Ashley Bashioum, Michael Graziadei, Keith Hamilton Cobb, Thad Luckinbill (red top), Lauren Woodland, John Enos (black jacket), David "Shark" Fralick, Laura Bryan Birn, Christian LeBlanc (striped shirt), Tracey Bregman, Greg Rikaart. Fifth row, left to right: Asia Ray Smith (standing), Tonya Lee Williams, Susan Walters, Patty Weaver. (Photo by Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

Y&R Stars Remember the Late Jerry Douglas

The daytime community is grieving the death of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS icon Jerry Douglas. The beloved daytime legend passed away on Nov. 9, just days shy of his 89th birthday. As the news of Douglas’ passing spread throughout the industry, colleagues and fans took to social media to...
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R's Mark Grossman On Playing A Villain

Had you played bad guy/villain roles before Y&R? “Yeah, and in fact, I feel I’ve kind of gotten typecast as one. With my dark, recessed eyes, maybe I look like a jerk. I’ve played the a–hole boyfriend and the psycho, and I always liked playing the darker characters. I think Adam is a great character because he’s not a bad guy through and through. He’s just prone to doing shady things but he has a lot of redeeming qualities, even though many people would still consider him a villain. There’s that fine line of, he’s got a good heart but he’s done some really bad things.”
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Y&R’s Courtney Hope And GH’s Chad Duell Got Married

Daytime drama’s real-life power couple have officially tied the knot. The Young and the Restless’s (Y&R) Courtney Hope and General Hospital (GH) star Chad Duell got married on Saturday, October 23rd in Malibu. In an eye-popping and gothic affair, Hope, 32, and Duell, 34, painted the town red with matching...
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Sutton Ames on The Young And The Restless?

A new character has joined The Young And The Restless cast in the form of Sutton Ames and fans of the show are desperate to find out more about his background. The character played by actor Jack Landron made his initial debut in the April 5, 2021, episode, where we got a sneak peek of the role. Although now, the character seems to have a stronger role in the Y&R storyline.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy