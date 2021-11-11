CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

LTDHD offering booster shots

 5 days ago

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster shots. LTDHD is offering booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines at all six of its department clinic locations. Although the initial...

