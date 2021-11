God of War PC will support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. The news, first spotted by VideoCardz, comes straight from the official AMD FSR page where the God of War logo now sits next to the logos of games like No Man's Sky, Ghostrunner, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Just like the titles we just referred to, then, God of War PC will support both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. This isn't just good news for AMD users, either, as DLSS is reserved for GeForce RTX owners while FSR can be used by GeForce GTX owners, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO