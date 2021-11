Even though the iPhone 13 series launched with more or less the same design as that of its predecessor, it still brought amazing improvements. For instance, a larger battery and smaller notch with numerous camera improvements are just some of the major additions. However, the device is very expensive to repair. Moreover, if you replace the screen on your iPhone 13, you will break your Face ID. This is something that Apple does to restrict repairs from unauthorized sources.

