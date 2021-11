SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Leagues using two baseball fields on land owned by the U.S. Navy could see a fee increase of thousands of dollars, as part of a new Department of Defense policy that asks for “fair market value.” The fields has been home to girls softball and little league teams in the San Pedro area for nearly 50 years, but that could change for families who pitched in to develop the Navy land on Gaffey street. The fee increase, implemented by the Trump Administration, is expected to take effect Jan. 1. Annually, the teams now pay around $800 dollars for...

SAN PEDRO, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO