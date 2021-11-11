CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Introducing the 2022 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges

By American Songwriter
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

The judges for the 2022 American Songwriter Lyric Contest have been announced, and this year’s panel of jurists includes some of the best singers/songwriters in the game today. Read about our team of industry titans below, and enter the current lyric contest here to get recognized today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OczTe_0ctZSQLD00
David Duchovny:

David Duchovny is best known as an award-winning actor, director, and novelist starring in the smash TV shows The X-Files and Californication, winning a Golden Globe for both. His first novel, Holy Cow, was released by Farrar Straus and Giroux in February 2015 and hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. This was followed up by his second novel, Bucky F*cking Dent, released globally in 2016, which also hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. He released his third nationally bestselling novel Miss Subways in 2018 and his most recent novel, Truly Like Lightning, was released earlier this year and is now in development at Showtime. He just released The Reservoir, an Audible original that will be released as a novella in 2022, and recently wrapped shooting on The Bubble, a new Judd Apatow film. He also guest stars in the Netflix series The Chair and episode five features Duchovny’s song ‘Mind of Winter.’ More on the music front, Duchovny is eager to take the show on the road, saying “I always get such a kick playing live. We make our show into a whole evening, and take people on a journey. I can’t wait to do a version of this album for a tour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tyqH_0ctZSQLD00
Rhett Akins:

Rhett Akins has had an extremely impressive career. He’s not just been a successful solo artist, he’s also written chart-toppers for some big names in Country music. He’s received 32 #1’s, Two time BMI Songwriter of the Year, ACM songwriter of the year and decade and in 2021 he was inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame. Rhett has already achieved so much as both an artist and a songwriter, but he’s not done yet.

Since 1984, the American Songwriter Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters gain exposure and have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8C22_0ctZSQLD00
Marcus Hummon:

Marcus Hummon is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and a member of The Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Among his most well-known hits are: “Bless The Broken Road” (Rascal Flatts, Grammy for Country Song of the Year 2005), “Cowboy Take Me Away” (from the Chick’s Grammy-winning Album of the Year, Fly, 1999), and “Born To Fly” (Sara Evans’ smash single, CMA Song of the Year nominee, and CMA video of the Year, 2001). As a theater writer and composer, Hummon has 6 musicals and 2 operas, and has scored two documentaries; his opera Favorite Son premieres in January 2022 with Nashville Opera, and his musical American Prophet (co-written with award-winning writer/director Charles Randolph-Wright) premieres July 2022, at Arena Stage in Washington DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHFAs_0ctZSQLD00
Bonnie Baker: Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer, written for artists like Rascal Flatts, Rachel Platten, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Reba. Founder of BKER management.

Since 1984, the American Songwriter Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters gain exposure and have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPPlP_0ctZSQLD00
John DeNicola:

Few artists have earned the incredible commercial success and indie cred of John DeNicola. As a songwriter, his Oscar-winning hit “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life,” and “Hungry Eyes” from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, remain two of the most popular love songs of all time. He’s written with and for the likes of John Waite, Eddie Money, Kristine W, Jeanie Kendall, Sugar jones, Annie Haslam, Bernie Worrell, and various film soundtracks to name a few. As a producer, for his boutique label Omad Records, he’s helmed a dazzlingly diverse spectrum of releases from the likes of Kara’s Flowers (Maroon 5), Peter Lewis (Moby Grape), the Sighs, Fovea, Rust Dust, the Medics, and more. And beginning in 2019, DeNicola rightfully embarked on his own solo career, writing, performing, and producing two albums in quick succession: The Why Because (a collection of his songs originally recorded by others) and She Said, a soulful set of new tunes recently praised in the press for its “ethereal vocals, relatable lyrics, and somewhat striking instrumentals.”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQSRP_0ctZSQLD00
Lance Carpenter: After winning the 2010 Lyric Contest, Lance co-wrote the No. 1 song “Love Me Like You Mean It” with Kelsea Ballerini, got a publishing deal, started a music coaching company, and performed with huge artists like Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, & Justin Moore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGNSu_0ctZSQLD00
Scotty McCreery:

Scotty McCreery is an ACM and CMT Award-winning singer/songwriter who has earned four consecutive No. 1 hits and sold more than three million albums. The Triple Tigers recording artist has won three BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year: in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It,” as well as the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (“Five More Minutes”) in 2018. A television movie inspired by his song “Five More Minutes” will debut on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel in November 2021. His current album Same Truck features his No. 1 hit “You Time” and his current single “Damn Strait.” For more information on McCreery including his tour schedule, visit www.ScottyMcCreery.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3102C1_0ctZSQLD00
Nina June:

Heightened senses strengthen communication.  Receptive to even the most subtle internal and external stimuli, Nina June leans into acute sensitivity as a lyricist and embraces expansive scope as a sonic auteur. On her forthcoming album (Nettwerk Records), the  Amsterdam-based singer and songwriter layers plainspoken emotion over multi-dimensional soundscapes steeped in strings, keys, guitar, and natural sound effects. After amassing more than 20 million streams worldwide, Nina June has been quietly making waves with one album and two  EPs under her belt. Filtering restless wanderlust into lithe anthems of awakening, she captivated listeners with a string of successful singles, sold-out shows, and Amsterdam’s prestigious Zilveren Notekraker—an honor in celebration of “Promising New Talent.” Last year, she traveled to London to work with producer Duncan Mills (Florence + The Machine, The Vaccines, Jake Bugg, James Murphy) for the first time. Together, they struck what she describes as “an immediate chemistry.” After a handful of productive sessions, the global lockdowns commenced.  Adapting to the changing circumstances,  they conducted sessions both remotely and in person to record the new music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P68Jh_0ctZSQLD00
Martin Sexton: “Artist of the Year” award winner from the National Academy of Songwriters, and independent record label owner, Kitchen Table Records.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dl65y_0ctZSQLD00
William Fitzsimmons:

Over the course of his career, William Fitzsimmons has made his living writing a specific brand of honest and inward-looking folk songs that examine the evolving self while communicating his talent for melodies and catchy instrumentation. Fitzsimmons has released nearly a dozen full-length, EP, and live records of intensely personal material. His 2018 album, Mission Bell, chronicled his separation from his then-wife caused by her infidelity. With his most recent album Ready the Astronaut, William has created a powerful testament to his own past, and by weaving his story through the familiar tale of Icarus, he illustrates his willingness to accept his life’s highs and lows by paying tribute to the influence they have on the future.

Since 1984, the American Songwriter Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters gain exposure and have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDg31_0ctZSQLD00
Heather Freeland:

Heather Freeland currently leads Entertainment Relations and Cultural Influence for Gibson Brands, the Official Guitar Partner of The Lyric Contest, based in Nashville, TN. A local since 2007, Heather spent the majority of her time in the music industry in artist management until her move to Gibson, which she has held and grown with the company for the last four years. She is active with Gibson Gives and sits on the board of Music Makes us, both of which champion music education.

All photos courtesy of their respective artist.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Duchovny
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Bernie Worrell
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Annie Haslam
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton Expresses Rare Approval for Remix of “Jolene”— “This One Is My Favorite”

The world’s favorite 9 to 5 country star, Dolly Parton, gave her official blessing on a new remix of her hallowed song, “Jolene.”. The new remix, which is produced by DJ Destructo (real name Gary Richards), earned a “Makes me wanna dance” and “This one is my favorite” from the Queen of country herself in several tweets. Check the new head-bobbing song out below.
MUSIC
Distractify

Holly Forbes Is Wowing Viewers and Judges on 'The Voice', but Why Is She Bald?

Every season of The Voice brings an ultra-talented collection of singers with it, including many who have interesting backstories and personal history. Holly Forbes has become a standout on the show's current season and is currently a part of judge Ariana Grande's team. Even as Holly continues to impress the judges, though, some want to know more about her personal history.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robbie Mangiardi Tells a Story on New EP, ‘The People You Love’

Self-proclaimed “closet songwriter” Robbie Mangiardi returns with a story-filled nine-track EP, titled The People You Love. Mangiardi has 50 years of songwriting under his belt, but only recently began sharing his writing with the world. Inspired by the lyricism, singing, and storytelling of artists like Hank Williams, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell, Mangiardi began writing music and playing in bands at the age of 15. He played on the folk circuit around New York City and New England before stepping back to keeping his songs to himself.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Music Industry#Music Hall#Popular Music#Showtime#Reservoir#Chair#Acm
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Butter,” BTS

Sometimes, there’s a successful song—it’ll sell a lot of copies and rack up a good amount of streams, it’ll find its way onto the radio, it might chart or even reach No. 1 if it’s lucky. But other times, there’s a song that’s so successful that its entry onto the scene becomes a momentous occasion unto itself, ushering in a paradigm shift in the music industry’s landscape. BTS’ mega-hit “Butter” definitely falls into the coveted latter category.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Susanna Hoffs Shares Some Classic Covers

It stands to reason that when an artist chooses to do an album of cover songs, success depends not only on the choice of songs but also on how the entire effort is executed. Hewing too close to the initial renditions shows a lack of originality while veering too far from the template runs the risk of alienating all those that prefer the original arrangements.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Netflix
American Songwriter

Review: An Expanded Cat Stevens Reissue Touts the Teaser Once Again

Cat Stevens (Yusuf)/Teaser and the Firecat (Super Deluxe Edition) /Island/UMC. The third in a series of classic albums that secured Cat Stevens’ place in the hierarchy of influential singer/songwriters of the ’70s, Teaser and the Firecat verified the fact that Stevens’ gift for melody and composition were rarified to the greatest degree. Like his closest contemporaries, James Taylor and Jackson Browne in particular, he was capable of creating one masterwork after another, crowning his achievements in ways that managed to elevate his efforts higher than even the highest plateau he had reached before.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Neil Young Covers

When a great song is written, it can translate across any genre, artist, and medium. That’s why any one of Neil Young’s songs makes a great cover. One of the most prolific and influential songwriters of our time, Young’s songs remain classics in their original form, yet have lent themselves to some of the most surprising, sentimental, and memorable covers crossing country, rock, pop, punk, experimental, and everything and beyond, from the trifecta of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Rondstadt taking on ”After the Gold Rush” in 1999—Harris covered his 1989 single “Wrecking Ball” solo with Young’s blessing in 1989.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Steve Earle Songs

When a teenage Steve Earle became embedded in the now-iconic songwriting scene that blossomed out of the 1970s with help from towering figures like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, and more, he was often the youngest face in the crowd. Now in 2021, at 66 years old,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Combs picked up the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year on Wednesday Night (Nov. 10.) at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. Nominated alongside Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton, Combs, who won Male Vocalist of the Year in 2019 and 2020, earned the Entertainer of the Year honor for the first time.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

High Valley is “Never Not” Impressing with Two New Songs

Celebrated country music group High Valley is back with two new songs, “Whatever It Takes” and “Never Not,” set to release on November 12. Eleven years after the release of their first album, frontman Brad Rempel is keeping to the bluegrass country sound the group found its footing on. “Whatever...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

CBS Unveils Giant Music Holiday Slate: Adele, Dolly, Rudolph, Gaga and Tony Bennett, Frosty and More

CBS unveiled a number of upcoming music-related programming that has us waiting for one after the other. On Sunday, November 14, the channel will premiere “Adele One Night Only,” which will include a one-on-one interview with the famed singer and Oprah Winfrey. In addition, the setlist was announced, and includes hits like “Hello” and “Skyfall” and her newest single, “Easy On Me.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy