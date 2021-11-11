CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Insider Has One Rookie Ahead of Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Rookie Rankings

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has 44 receptions for 835 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games.

The 21-year-old has been dominant this season.

Despite his stellar start, Chase isn't the top rookie in Daniel Jeremiah's latest rankings.

The Bengals' wide-out is second behind Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons has 52 tackles and five sacks in eight games, which includes and 2.5 sack performance in Week 9 against Denver.

Meanwhile, Chase has nine receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown in his last two games. He's on pace to finish with 83 receptions, 1,577 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater is third, followed by Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

