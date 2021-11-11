What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers

Investors who hoped that the company moved closer to profitability were disappointed. Nio still has several potential catalysts to get back on track. Widely followed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) released its third-quarter financial report after the bell last night, and investors are having mixed reactions. The company's American depositary shares (ADSs) initially jumped 3.6% Wednesday morning, but then turned into the red, before returning to a gain. As of 11:15 a.m. EST today, its shares were trading up 2.2%.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO