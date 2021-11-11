CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers

By Sam Quirke
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) have been under pressure since the company reported their Q3 earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Considering they had rallied 30% since early...

Entrepreneur

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.47%. A...
Benzinga

Why Nio's 2022 Outlook Remains Solid, According To Mizuho

NIO Inc. – ADR (NYSE:NIO) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results but issued soft guidance for the fourth quarter. The Nio Analyst: Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Nio shares and decreased the price target from $67 to $65. The Nio Thesis: Nio's December quarter revenue guidance was...
pulse2.com

NIO (NIO) Stock: $87 Price Target From Citi

The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have received a price target of $87 from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) have received a price target of $87 from Citi. And Citi analyst Jeff Chung is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares while increasing the price target from $70.
FXStreet.com

NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc whipsaws after earnings as the market weighs the results

NYSE:NIO fell by 2.68% during Wednesday’s trading session. Upon closer review, Nio’s quarterly figures were slightly misleading. Nio is rapidly building up its global expansion plans. NYSE:NIO saw a rise in volatility on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the popular Chinese EV maker reported its third quarter earnings. Shares...
The Motley Fool

Nio's Q3 Loss Beat Expectations. But Q4 Probably Won't

Nio's third-quarter revenue and loss both beat analyst expectations. Management warned that supply-chain issues will last a while longer. But the company has plenty of cash, and future-product programs are on track. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) reported a loss for the third quarter that was narrower than Wall...
The Motley Fool

Nio's Path to Profitability Hits the Brakes

Revenue continues to increase, but so do costs. Nio is about to ramp up production capacity and expand its end markets. Investing in Nio is speculative, but there still could be plenty of upside. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) had been rising steadily since the first...
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again Today

Investors who hoped that the company moved closer to profitability were disappointed. Nio still has several potential catalysts to get back on track. Widely followed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) released its third-quarter financial report after the bell last night, and investors are having mixed reactions. The company's American depositary shares (ADSs) initially jumped 3.6% Wednesday morning, but then turned into the red, before returning to a gain. As of 11:15 a.m. EST today, its shares were trading up 2.2%.
Investopedia

NIO Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

NIO delivered 24,439 vehicles in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates. Vehicle deliveries provide an indication of demand for NIO's main source of revenue as well as the company's productive capacity. NIO expects to deliver between 23,500 and 25,500 vehicles in Q4 FY 2021 despite still facing a number of...
InvestorPlace

The Best Way to Approach Nio Stock Ahead of Earnings

Earnings are on tap this evening for China’s Nio (NYSE:NIO). But what’s needed from NIO stock to drive shares higher? Here’s an overview of what you might expect ahead of earnings. I’ll also offer a trade idea for bullish investors to navigate the report more safely. It has been left...
Benzinga

Why NIO Shares Are Falling

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower ahead of the company's earnings report, which is schedule for after the close today. Several EV names are pulling back today following a recent rally in the sector. NIO is expected to report third-quarter loss of 9 cents per share and sales...
Investopedia

NIO Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

NIO Inc. (NIO) has rapidly expanded its electric vehicle (EV) sales over the past few years, helping the China-based automaker to sharply narrow its financial losses in the latest reported quarter. But NIO now is facing new challenges. Sales have been slowing in recent quarters, and its vehicle deliveries in October were down more than 65% compared to September and nearly 28% compared to the same period a year ago. NIO said the dramatic slowdown in deliveries was caused by several factors, including upgrades to its manufacturing lines, preparations for new products, and ongoing supply chain issues.
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Popped Monday

Investors will be watching to see if Nio's adjusted earnings will become positive this reporting period. Some investors are selling Tesla shares today, and may be diversifying into other electric vehicle names. What happened. Like many automakers, Nio (NYSE:NIO) tempered expectations for its third-quarter deliveries due to supply chain constraints....
