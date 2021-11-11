What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers

NIO Inc. (NIO) has rapidly expanded its electric vehicle (EV) sales over the past few years, helping the China-based automaker to sharply narrow its financial losses in the latest reported quarter. But NIO now is facing new challenges. Sales have been slowing in recent quarters, and its vehicle deliveries in October were down more than 65% compared to September and nearly 28% compared to the same period a year ago. NIO said the dramatic slowdown in deliveries was caused by several factors, including upgrades to its manufacturing lines, preparations for new products, and ongoing supply chain issues.
