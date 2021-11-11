CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arby's has made Crinkle Fry and Curly Fry vodkas, would you try them?

By Jack Helean
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArby's super-fans rejoice. The fast food restaurant has made vodkas based on their...

www.fox13now.com

Related
WSMV

Arby's launching limited time fry-flavored vodka

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Arby's announced in a social media post that they would be launching a new, limited supply, fry-flavored vodka. The flavor of the two new 80-proof vodkas are inspired by their iconic curly fries and newer crinkle-cut fries. “Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRC

Arby's plans to sell French Fry flavored vodka

UNDATED (SBG) - It has the meats. Soon, it will have the drinks. Fast food restaurant chain Arby's says it plans to sell a line of vodka that tastes like its french fries. For Arby's lovers, that does mean that the company will be selling two flavors of vodka - Curly fries and crinkle fries.
RECIPES
New York Post

Arby’s to produce vodka with same ‘flavor profile’ of curly fries

Georgia-based fast food chain Arby’s announced it plans to unroll two limited-edition vodkas that will pair well with their french fries. The Curly Fry Vodka “preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile” of its namesake snack, and is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, the company said in a press release Tuesday.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Arby’s launches new line of French fry-inspired vodka

Arby’s fries are the stuff of legends. They are curly, seasoned, and delicious. While McDonald’s fries might be the most popular, Arby’s are the best. It’s a simple fact. But, that doesn’t mean Arby’s should take that amazing flavor and turn it into a vodka. Yes, you read that correctly....
FOOD & DRINKS
IBTimes

Arby’s Launches Curly, Crinkle French Fry Flavored Vodka: Price, Sale Date, And More

Arby’s is launching a limited-edition vodka spirits line featuring curly and crinkle french fry flavored liquor inspired by the items on the restaurant’s menu. The french fry flavored vodkas will both be 80 proof bottles, 40% ABV, and made from high-quality potato vodka. Arby’s will be partnering with the Minnesota distillery Tattersall to roll out the new beverage.
FOOD & DRINKS
