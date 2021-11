American Legion Post 2016 was organized in 2016 with a vision by MSG Willie C. Swanson with the help of Harry Christian of Post 1918 in Montgomery. Willie C. Swanson was a long-time member of Post 1918 and saw the need to organize an American Legion post in Union Springs with so many citizens that had returned home after having served their time during the Persian Gulf/War on Terrorism, Operation Just Cause – Panama, Lebanon/Grenada, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, and World War I.

