Whitemarsh’s zoning hearing board grants approval for apartments. Plus, policy change in Whitemarsh reduces the role of planning commission

morethanthecurve.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a November 3rd hearing, Whitemarsh Township’s Zoning Hearing Board voted unanimously to grant several variances to KRE Acquisitions to allow for a 598 unit apartment community straddling the Whitemarsh/Conshohocken border at 401/433 Washington Street. This approval only pertains to the smaller Whitemarsh portion of the property and the project has...

