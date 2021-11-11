Whitemarsh’s zoning hearing board grants approval for apartments. Plus, policy change in Whitemarsh reduces the role of planning commission
During a November 3rd hearing, Whitemarsh Township’s Zoning Hearing Board voted unanimously to grant several variances to KRE Acquisitions to allow for a 598 unit apartment community straddling the Whitemarsh/Conshohocken border at 401/433 Washington Street. This approval only pertains to the smaller Whitemarsh portion of the property and the project has...morethanthecurve.com
Comments / 0