MOFT’s Tech Accessories Provide Increased Functionality + Freedom

Rotterdam-based design studio Kukka’s “Chromarama” collection is a set of woven tapestries designed with specific types of color blindness in mind. Inspired by German artist and Bauhaus educator Josef Albers, Kukka founder Laura Luchtman based the designs on the Ishihara color-perception test and also worked with a group of people with color vision deficiency in order to better understand the way it works. The resulting tapestries are bright and bold, but have been carefully designed so they will be viewed by people differently—depending on the way they distinguish color. For example, “‘Chromarama I’ is tailored to red-green color weakness, which is a ‘light form’ of CVD and also the most common,” Natashah Hitti writes for Dezeen. “‘Chromarama II,’ meanwhile, is made for both red-green and blue-yellow blindness… [and] for viewers without color blindness, the tapestries aim to convey what it may be like to have the vision deficiency.” Find out more at Dezeen.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO