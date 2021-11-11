CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ty Yorrick Strikes in IDW’s The Monster of Temple Peak #4 – Exclusive Preview

StarWars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not wise to upset a (former) Jedi. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak #4, the group that hired monster hunter Ty Yorrick...

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

StarWars.com

The Jedi Feel Fear in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #11 – Exclusive Preview

There are some things for which you cannot train. In the last installment of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic, Jedi Knights Keeve Trennis and bond-twin Terec found their cover blown and in a fight for their lives with the Nihil. Then the dreaded Lourna Dee showed up, quickly unleashing a mysterious, devastating weapon on the guardians of peace and justice.
SuperHeroHype

Exclusive Preview: Excalibur #25

War has come to Otherworld, and Merlin is finally getting his revenge. The former ruler of the Starlight Citadel is coming to take back his throne and conqueror Otherworld. He’s also looking to exterminate the mutants in Otherworld and on Earth. Betsy Braddock/Captain Britain and her team aren’t going to let that happen without a fight. However, Merlin’s secret weapon is the return of King Arthur himself. The once and future king of England is leading Merlin’s armies, and the war is clearly not going the heroes’ way in Excalibur #25.
aiptcomics

Exclusive previews: The Swamp Thing #10 and #11

If you’ve read Ram V. and Mike Perkins’ The Swamp Thing, you know it’s already being considered one of the all-time best story arcs in the character’s history. It was officially confirmed by DC Comics this week the series will continue on with a second season starting with The Swamp Thing #11, which delighted fans worried it could be cut short too soon.
StarWars.com

On the Run in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16 – Exclusive Preview

Aphra and Sana Starros managed to escape from the Vermillion, but now they must contend with the aftermath. In StarWars.com’s preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra, Crimson Dawn is still on the their tail, Aphra’s electro-tattoo is damaged seemingly beyond repair, and Lucky is off on his own dangerous mission to Canto Bight.
StarWars.com

Attack on Takodana in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10 – Exclusive Preview

The places we call home tell our stories, good and bad. This is true even for Jedi. The marauding Nihil have struck at the Jedi temple on Takodana, leaving the once great structure in ruins. In IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10, Padawan Qort remembers a warm moment there from his childhood, before waking to the terror that has struck the once proud temple…
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TVLine

Queens Recruits Friday Night Lights' Gaius Charles to Romance [Spoiler]

We have a feeling Queens‘ newest guest star is going to be a real smash. Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will show up on ABC’s musical drama later this season, TVLine has learned exclusively.  Charles will play Thomas, a recording/sound engineer who’s smart and charming. He’s got a wealth of experience and is super professional… at first. Eventually, he just might develop a taste for some Butter Pecan — by which we mean he’ll become very interested in Nadine Velazquez’s Valeria. (No word on how that will affect whatever is going on between Valeria and Eric.) Charles first will appear in Episode 9, and...
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Snowfall Additions, Y&R Recast, Earlier Claws and More

Graceland vet Brandon Jay McLaren will be policing the streets of FX’s Snowfall: The actor is set to recur during Season 5 as Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, our sister site Deadline reports. The character will also be battling his own drug addition and a failing marriage. McLaren’s many other TV credits include The Rookie, Turner & Hooch, Firefly Lane, Ransom, UnREAL, The Killing and Being Erica. Additionally, the FX drama has tapped DeVaughn Nixon (Runaways, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) to recur as ex-con Kane Hamilton, who is the older brother of...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
ComicBook

Disney's Merlin Lands Love and Monsters Helmer

The legend of King Arthur's Merlin is about to be told for a new generation — and now we know who will be spearheading the project. It was recently announced that Love and Monsters' Michael Matthews will be directing Merlin, an upcoming adaptation by Disney based on the books by T.A. Barron. Matthews will be replacing Ridley Scott, who had been attached to direct the project as early as 2018, when it was previously titled The Merlin Saga. Reports indicated that Scott departed the project "due to his busy schedule." The film is being produced by Gil Netter (Flora & Ulysses, The Blind Side), with a new script from Chris Weitz (Pinocchio, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).
tvinsider.com

‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman Dies At Age 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. News of Freeman’s passing was first posted by reality TV star and model Shanna Moakler, who wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”
