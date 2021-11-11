Disney+ subscriber growth slower than expected

During Disney's latest earnings call it was revealed that the company's Quarter 4 Financial Year 2022 will be the first to include content from all three of their big guns: Marvel, Walt Disney Studios and Lucas Film all in the same quarter. What this means is that between July and September 2022, there will be at least one entry of each of these areas of the House of Mouse featured in their release schedule. It was subsequently announced that the Marvel Studios portion of this will be the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, meaning that it looks like another series will be filling the gap between this and Hawkeye, which will have wrapped up before Christmas.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO