Disney+ subscriber growth slower than expected

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld Group has revealed a 90% overall growth in revenues in 2021, compared to 2019.
The recovery has been driven by a slate of movies including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom,” “No Time to Die,” and “Dune,” Cineworld said in a trading update.
While actual financial numbers were not disclosed, the group shared a steady growth pattern with 50% in July, 54% in August, 60% in September and 90% in October. The highest growth rate was in the U.K. and Ireland, which climbed from 54% in July to 127% in October, compared...
