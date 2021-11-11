CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ subscriber growth slower than expected

Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

Subscriber growth for streaming service Disney+ missed analysts' expectations...

sbj.net

Related
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Might Come to Disney+ Sooner Than Expected After Ms. Marvel Delay

During Disney's latest earnings call it was revealed that the company's Quarter 4 Financial Year 2022 will be the first to include content from all three of their big guns: Marvel, Walt Disney Studios and Lucas Film all in the same quarter. What this means is that between July and September 2022, there will be at least one entry of each of these areas of the House of Mouse featured in their release schedule. It was subsequently announced that the Marvel Studios portion of this will be the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, meaning that it looks like another series will be filling the gap between this and Hawkeye, which will have wrapped up before Christmas.
Gamespot

Disney Plus Review: Is It Worth Subscribing To?

The launch of Disney+ in 2019 was a major moment in the development of streaming. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video had dominated streaming for the best part of a decade, and while a few companies--most notably CBSViacom, with CBS All-Access--had launched their own services, at that point there was no real competition to these two digital giants.
ComicBook

Marvel IMAX Movies Now Streaming On Disney+ Earlier Than Expected

Marvel Studios is giving their Marvel Cinematic Universe movies IMAX upgrades for Disney+ streaming service - and now you can officially start watching them! The initial report that 13 Marvel films are getting IMAX enhanced upgrades for Disney+ stated that the IMAX versions of the MCU movies would become available on Friday, November 12th; however, Disney apparently wants Marvel fans to get the weekend started early, because they've released the IMAX Marvel movies a day early. Read on below for the full list of Marvel IMAX movies now available on Disney+, and what this new format change is all about!
Cinema Blend

Looks Like Ms. Marvel's MCU TV Series Is Coming To Disney+ Later Than Expected

With Eternals tearing it up at the box office (while being torn apart on Rotten Tomatoes), Marvel and the MCU are set to close out 2021 in some pretty huge ways. Fans can't wait for the highly anticipated return of Jeremy Renner's Avengers archer in Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop set to inherit the heroic mantle. But what about Ms. Marvel and its titular badass Kamala Khan, who was originally expected to make her TV debut somewhere around the end of the year? Turns out fans will be waiting a bit longer than we thought.
Axios

Disney stock slides on earnings miss, Disney+ subscriber slowdown

Disney's stock was down nearly 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the entertainment giant reported that it missed analyst expectations on earnings, revenue and subscriber additions. Why it matters: Despite a slowdown in subscriber growth, CEO Bob Chapek told investors on a call that the company is still on track...
theedgemarkets.com

Disney+ sees smallest subscriber growth since launch in battle with Netflix

(Nov 11): Walt Disney Co on Wednesday missed Wall Street earnings projections as it reported the smallest quarterly gain in Disney+ subscribers since the company dove into the streaming video market two years ago to compete with Netflix Inc. Profits from Disney's theme park division fell well short of Wall...
younghollywood.com

What To Expect On Disney+ Day!

( © Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) This Friday (November 12) marks the second anniversary of the launch of Disney+, and the streamer is celebrating with a slew of premieres, new content, and exclusives!. Anything that happened in late-2019 or early-2020 feels like an eternity ago, and the Disney+...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Inside the Magic

Disney+ Subscriber Perks Arriving at Walt Disney World

This is going to be a big week for Disney+ subscribers! Disney previously shared the news that Disney+ Day, in honor of Disney+ two year anniversary, will be celebrated on Friday, November 12. The celebration brings new, exciting shows to Disney+. Not only do you benefit when streaming Disney+, but if you’re a Disney+ subscriber you can also benefit IN the Parks! That’s right, Walt Disney World Resort is rolling out the BLUE carpet for Disney+ Day.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney+ Subscribers Are Getting Their BIGGEST PERK Yet

In just a few days, new series and movies will be available for Disney fans to stream as part of Disney+ Day!. So far, we’ve gotten a peek at the full lineup for this event, but now we’ve got some extra special news for Disney+ subscribers who are heading to Disney World or Disneyland this week.
allears.net

Disney+ Subscribers Can Get Into Disney World EARLY. Here’s How.

Disney+ Day is just around the corner with entertainment for fans of all ages this week!. While there are plenty of shows and movies arriving on the streaming service to celebrate its 2-year anniversary, Disney+ is also extending the festivities past your screens and into the parks!. During Disney+ Day...
disneydining.com

How Disney+ Subscribers Can Celebrate Disney+ Day in the Parks

On November 12, 2021, Disney will celebrate the two-year anniversary of the launch of its streaming service, Disney+ with the first Disney+ Day. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming platform where fans can watch hundreds of movies and television shows from not only Disney but also from Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. Guests will be able to celebrate Disney+ Day from the comfort of their own home by being able to stream new releases like Olaf Presents — where the lovable snowman from Frozen recaps some famous Disney stories — and one of Marvel’s newest films, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
wdwinfo.com

Special Perks Coming to Disney Plus Subscribers for Disney+ Day

Disney has announced that they’ll be celebrating Disney+ Day on November 12th and subscribers are in for some special perks in the theme parks including special character appearances, Early Theme Park Entry, and more as the blue carpet is rolled out. Popular Disney characters that are featured on Disney+ will...
Inside the Magic

Disney+ Subscribers Receive Incredible Early Entry Perks at Disney This Week

Disney+ has proven to be a saving grace for the Walt Disney Company, as it has created a way for the company to profit during the pandemic heavily. We have seen fantastic TV series sprout from the streaming service, which is now one of the companies biggest sources of revenue. The amount of Marvel shows that have been binged from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki — which debuted as the most-watched premiere — and What If…?, as well as Star Wars content like the incredibly popular Mandalorian has proven one thing to Disney — viewers want more.
Palm Beach Interactive

Disney+ is only $1.99 for new and returning subscribers if you sign up this week

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Disney+ is home to one of the best streaming catalogues out there, from classic Disney films to new series like Loki and The Mandalorian. If you weren’t one of the 10 million people to sign up for Disney+ on launch day and have been looking for a reason to get into the extremely popular streaming service (or come back after a hiatus), gear up: Right now you can get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99—one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen!—ahead of Disney+ Day.
Variety

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune’ Drive 90% Revenue Growth for Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld Group has revealed a 90% overall growth in revenues in 2021, compared to 2019. The recovery has been driven by a slate of movies including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom,” “No Time to Die,” and “Dune,” Cineworld said in a trading update. While actual financial numbers were not disclosed, the group shared a steady growth pattern with 50% in July, 54% in August, 60% in September and 90% in October. The highest growth rate was in the U.K. and Ireland, which climbed from 54% in July to 127% in October, compared...
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slumped 0.48% to $679.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $11.64 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
stockxpo.com

Roku Shares Fall 8% After Hours on Slower Account Growth

Roku Inc. reported a slowdown in new active accounts for its streaming services in the latest quarter and guided for lower-than-expected revenue for the holiday quarter, as global supply chain issues have affected new TV sales. Roku added 1.3 million active accounts in the third quarter, bringing its total active...
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
