Nintendo is on a roll, and Switch is selling like hotcakes. At this point, the only thing that can slow it down in the short term is the lack of availability. The global chip shortage has made it hard to keep up with demand, and Nintendo has previously stated that it was slowing down production. According to a new scoop from Japanese publication Nikkei, Nintendo has had to scale back production by about 20% from their previous plans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO