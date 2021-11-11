Portugal bans texts to employees after work hours

It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in Portugal, AP reported. Employers must also pay WFH expenses such as increased electricity and internet bills. Portugal's ruling socialist party hopes the new labor laws will attract digital nomads.
A daycare in Moline is offering childcare for parents working the early first shift, second shift and even Saturdays. Like many businesses, the Heritage Academy and Learning Center struggles with finding employees. The owners of Heritage Academy and Learning Center said they wanted to have long work hours since most...
MINNESOTA, USA — One of the positive things to come out of the pandemic has been more talk about work-life balance. The country of Portugal has really taken that concept to heart, putting new laws in place to make sure that balance is honored. The Portuguese parliament passed these new...
We’ve all been there before, bearing the brunt of a lack of boundaries at work. You’ll clock out of a long shift, drive home via the drive-through for a good takeaway and assemble yourself in a nest of blankets. Finally, relaxation. Only to be interrupted by your phone buzzing on the table. It’s your boss texting. ‘How did the shift go? Did you put an order in for more stock before you left? Can you do this random task for me tomorrow that I definitely didn’t need to message you about right now?’
Portugal’s governing Socialist Party has introduced a new law making it illegal for companies to contact staff outside their contracted working hours, in one of a range of new measures to regulate home-working and recalibrate the work-life balance of citizens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.Businesses will also face fines for emailing staff outside their agreed shift times and be forced to pay household expenses incurred while their employees work from home, including internet and electricity bills.Employers will be blocked from monitoring their workers’ productivity outside the office in the interests of safeguarding personal privacy and will be required...
Ever had a persistent boss who won't stop messaging you once you've left work or logged off? In Portugal, that behavior is now illegal. The country recently introduced a law that bans employers from contacting workers outside of their regular hours by phone, message or email. "The employer must respect...
Should managers and bosses be allowed to text and email their employees whenever they want? In some fields, “yes” is a no brainer answer. But one country just decided to ban the practice — and fine people who violate the rules.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In a TikTok that has now received over 1.5 million views, a former Wendy’s employee detailed the saga that he says led to him and 17 of his coworkers to quit on the same day, a trend becoming all-too-familiar as the Great Resignation continues to whittle down the workforce.
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
The novel coronavirus managed to change our lives and normality as we used to know it, and this is probably for good. There are all kinds of viable treatments and effective vaccines these days, but the potential side effects are also under scrutiny. It’s been just revealed that there’s an...
Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
China is receiving widespread criticism after reports of animal brutality in the region have surfaced, with one instance being a healthcare worker beating a dog to death while it was inside its owner's home as the latter was in quarantine. The incident that has garnered massive scrutiny online was the...
Comments / 0