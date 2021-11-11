CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hershey to buy two pretzel makers for $1.2B

Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

Hershey is beefing up its pretzel portfolio with two acquisitions....

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Dechert Advises on Booking Holdings’ $1.2 Billion Getaroom Buy

Dechert said it’s advising hotel lodging distributor Getaroom on its agreement to be acquired by Booking Holdings Inc. for around $1.2 billion. At closing, Getaroom, which was founded in 2005 and has more than 150 affiliates for its wholesale business, will be absorbed by Booking Holdings’ Priceline brand, according to a statement.
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

Hershey Deepens Pretzel Category Expertise With Acquisition

The Hershey Co. is betting on consumers’ craving for salty snacks by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Dot's Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels. According to Hershey, Dot's Pretzels would create an opportunity to reach new consumers in new occasions, advancing the company’s snacking powerhouse vision.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lancaster Online

The Hershey Company to acquire Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.

The Hershey Company announced Wednesday that it will acquire Dot’s Pretzels LLC, owner of the fast-growing Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels brand, and one of the company’s co-manufacturers, Pretzels Inc. Dauphin County’s leading chocolate-making business entered into the agreement to add to its “growing salty snacking portfolio” and as a way to...
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretzels
KFYR-TV

Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition

VELVA, N.D. – Dot Henke, the founder of Dot’s Pretzels, offered reaction Wednesday to the news that Hershey would acquire the pretzel company, as part of a billion-dollar deal. “I am proud of the progress that we’ve made as a team and am confident Hershey’s will help take a great...
VELVA, ND
Jamestown Sun

Hershey to acquire North Dakota-founded Dot's Pretzels as part of $1.2 billion deal

VELVA, N.D. — The Hershey Co. announced Wednesday, Nov. 10, it has entered into an agreement to acquire Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc. for $1.2 billion, according to MarketWatch.com, The Wall Street Journal and a Hershey's news release. "I created my pretzels to share with those people closest to...
RETAIL
bizjournals

Hershey continues expansion into salty snacks with $1.2 billion acquisitions

The Hershey Company is continuing its expansion into salty snacks, announcing it will acquire a pretzel brand and its co-manufacturer for a total of $1.2 billion. Hershey’s said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dot's Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc., a co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot's and several other customers.
HERSHEY, PA
LJWORLD

Hershey candy company signs deal to buy recently completed Pretzels Inc. plant in Lawrence; part of plan to create ‘snacking powerhouse’

Candy-making giant The Hershey Company has signed a deal that will give it ownership of a recently constructed pretzel manufacturing plant in Lawrence. Hershey announced on Wednesday that it had signed agreements to purchase Indiana-based Pretzels Inc., which recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Lawrence VenturePark near 23rd Street and O’Connell Road.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Orange County Business Journal

Rivian IPO Nets EV Maker $13.7B in Proceeds

Rivian Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN) said its initial public offering last week netted it $13.7 billion in gross proceeds, according to a regulatory filing. The raise is above the $11.9 billion the Irvine electric vehicle maker had originally estimated its proceeds to be last week ahead of its IPO. The...
IRVINE, CA
Springfield Business Journal

Delta plans lounge at new KCI terminal

Delta Air Lines is planning a lounge at Kansas City International Airport's new $1.5 billion terminal. The company is seeking to lease space at the terminal for its planned 11,000-square-foot Sky Club Lounge. The lounge would be open to first- or business-class travelers, among other customers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hot 104.7

Burger King Is Buying Big Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion

What happens when you combine a big burger with a sumptuous sub sandwich? We are about to find out, kind of. Burger King Is buying a Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion. On Monday Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday it bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion. There...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Benzinga

Booking Holdings To Acquire Getaroom For ~$1.2B

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) has agreed to acquire B2B distributor of hotel rooms, Getaroom, from Court Square Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion. Following the deal closing, U.S.-based Getaroom will roll into Booking Holdings' Priceline brand to form a new Strategic Partnerships business unit to improve B2B distribution for hotel partners.
ECONOMY
bizwest.com

Heska buying German vet practice software maker

LOVELAND — Veterinary products maker Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) agreed to buy VetZ GmbH, which makes software to help veterinarians run their practices. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
BOULDER, CO
Springfield Business Journal

Burger King parent buys Firehouse Subs

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Popeyes, has purchased Firehouse Subs. The deal is valued at $1 billion. "We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI's development expertise, global franchisee network and digital capabilities," Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil said in a statement.
FOOD & DRINKS
Springfield Business Journal

Six Flags replaces CEO

Six Flags abruptly replaced CEO Mike Spanos, Barron's reports. Selim Bassoul, former nonexecutive chair of the Six Flags board, immediately became the new CEO. Bassoul previously led Middleby Corp. Spanos served two years as CEO of the theme park chain. During his tenure, the company faced one of its most...
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

Kool-Aid drink sold at Costco is recalled

Costco issued a notice to customers warning them of a recalled Kool-Aid drink mix. Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch Mix, which comes in a nearly 83-ounce container, may have small pieces of metal or glass. Stater Bros, a grocery store chain in southern California, also is recalling the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
pulse2.com

Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) Is Buying Getaroom For $1.2 Billion

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced it entered into an agreement to buy Getaroom for $1.2 billion. This is why. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced it entered into an agreement to buy Getaroom (a B2B distributor of hotel rooms) from Court Square Capital Partners for approximately $1.2 billion. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
ECONOMY
Springfield Business Journal

Missouri Bankers Association CEO to retire

Missouri Bankers Association President and CEO Max Cook announced his retirement after more than three decades at the helm. Cook is slated to exit in 2023. He's the sixth person lead the MBA, which represents more than 245 banks and savings and loan financial institutions statewide.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy