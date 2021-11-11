Hershey to buy two pretzel makers for $1.2B

Dechert said it’s advising hotel lodging distributor Getaroom on its agreement to be acquired by Booking Holdings Inc. for around $1.2 billion. At closing, Getaroom, which was founded in 2005 and has more than 150 affiliates for its wholesale business, will be absorbed by Booking Holdings’ Priceline brand, according to a statement.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO