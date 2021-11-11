CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US inflation surges by largest amount in 30 years

Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

The U.S. inflation surge is at its...

sbj.net

CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLNS

A key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

DETROIT (AP) — Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships, and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets, and enlarged home […]
ECONOMY
Benzinga

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index Drops to a 10-year Low on Inflation Surge

The Preliminary University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index for the U.S. declined to its lowest level in a decade after surging U.S. inflation numbers were released earlier this week. The index’s preliminary reading showed it had actually declined significantly to the 66.8 level versus an expected higher reading of...
AFP

US shoppers undaunted by inflation -- so far

Stronger-than-expected retail sales data and earnings from big-box chains painted a heady picture of US consumers on Tuesday despite global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. The Commerce Department reported retail sales in October scored their biggest month-on-month jump since March. Earlier, both Home Depot and Walmart released results that topped expectations, with the latter offering reassurances it expects sufficient inventories for the festive season and emphasizing a cautious approach in passing on higher costs to consumers. Together, the government data and earnings suggest that many consumers are still well situated thanks to a strong employment market and government support payments sent out earlier in the pandemic.
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
FOXBusiness

Coffee prices surge to 7-year high as inflation hits Americans' pocketbooks

The price of coffee beans hit a 7-year high on Friday amid ongoing logistical issues and global supply concerns. Arabica coffee bean futures slated for March delivery rose as high as 4.8% to $2.235 a pound on Friday, Bloomberg reported. Prices are up more than 90% over the last year and have reached their highest level since Oct. 2014.
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
actionforex.com

US Inflation Data Spikes To A 30-Year High

US stocks declined slightly on Wednesday as investors reflected on high inflation data. Numbers from the statistics agency showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 6.2% in October as energy prices rose and supply chain challenges remained. This was the biggest increase since 1991. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy products, rose to 4.6% in October. Therefore, these numbers mean that the Federal Reserve could move to tighten its interest rates policy in the next few months. It also means that Biden’s administration will not get the new social spending it has proposed. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices fell by about 0.15%.
theedgemarkets.com

Gold consolidates as US inflation surges

BENGALURU (Nov 11): Gold prices were flat on Thursday (Nov 11) after a surge in US consumer prices drove the metal, seen as an inflation hedge, to a five-month peak in the previous session. Spot gold was little changed at US$1,850.00 (about RM7,703.40) per ounce by 0100 GMT after hitting...
Footwear News

October Prices Represented the Highest Inflation Surge in 30 Years

Prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in over 30 years. Consumer prices rose by 6.2% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number represents the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in November 1990. The largest change was seen in the energy index, which rose 4.8% in the month, led by a 6.1% jump in gas prices. However, the increases were broad based across the U.S. economy. Airline fares and alcoholic beverages were among the few areas to register declines. Footwear continued to show increases, a trend that has...
New York Post

Inflation spikes as prices surge 6.2 percent, most in over 30 years

Inflation continued to surge last month — with prices rising more than expected and at the fastest pace in more than 30 years as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds announced Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket...
