Cancer

Apalutamide Added to SOC Improves Survival in Men With mCRPC

By Sara Karlovitch
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver abiraterone/prednisone alone, apalutamide plus abiraterone-prednisone proves survival benefit in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. Apalutamide (Erleada) plus abiraterone/prednisone improved radiographic progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), according to results from a phase 3 trial published in The Lancet Oncology. mCRPC is...

www.targetedonc.com

