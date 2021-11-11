CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carlos Santana is working on a score for an imaginary film with Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Santana has hinted at the nature of his next album, a score for an imaginary spaghetti western in the vein of Ennio Morricone, being made in collaboration with guitarists Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. In a new interview, GuitarWorld asked Santana whether he’s always writing songs and exploring...

guitar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Discover How Eric Clapton Rock With His Equipment Tour

Eric Clapton is a guitar god, there’s no doubt about it. Since the 1960s, he has inspired and influenced countless other musicians. He’s also considered a legend even among his peers. So have you ever wondered about his equipment when he goes on tour? Premier Guitar has you covered. Before...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Trucks
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Eric Clapton
Houston Chronicle

What happened to Eric Clapton?

Robert Cray was stunned when he first heard "Stand and Deliver." Eric Clapton, his onetime musical hero, who became a mentor and friend, had released his first protest song in 56 years of recording. Only it wasn't about George Floyd or global warming. Clapton's midtempo shuffle, a collaboration with Van Morrison released in December, went full anti-lockdown, taking aim at the government for trying to control a global pandemic by temporarily shuttering restaurants, gyms and concert halls.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imaginary#Radio
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album – featuring Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton – will appear by spring 2022

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Ordinary Man, will land by spring 2022, according to Sony’s recent financial statement. Sony Group Corporation is the over-arching parent company of Sony Music Entertainment and, in turn, Osbourne’s label, Epic. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the revelation amongst the company’s catchily-titled ‘Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021’.
MUSIC
openculture.com

The Mystery of Who Played Bass on The White Album’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

George Harrison, the quiet Beatle, was the first to break out on his own in 1970 with his glorious triple album All Things Must Pass. “Garbo talks! — Harrison is free!” wrote Melody Maker’s Richard Williams in a review, a reference to the reclusive silent film star who, like the Beatles’ guitarist, kept her mystique and star power even after fans first heard her voice. Harrison’s revelation couldn’t have been as dramatic as all that.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Eric Clapton's Tour Opener Dropped Out After Rocker Compared Lockdown to Slavery

Eric Clapton’s friends and collaborators discuss the rock legend’s anti-lockdown stance — and defend him against allegations of racism — in a new report. Following a string of anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown tracks, Rolling Stone detailed Clapton’s descent from just speaking about his vaccine skepticism to actually bankrolling it. More from...
MUSIC
Reuters

Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played on stage during...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Out Today: Eric Clapton’s ‘The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions’

Out today (November 12th) is Eric Clapton's new studio set, The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions. The 17-track collection was produced by Russ Titelman, and features scaled back, full-band renditions of country and blues standards along with such Clapton standards as “After Midnight,” “Layla,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Tears In Heaven,” “Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out,” and “Key To The Highway.”
MUSIC
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
B102.7

Eric Clapton’s COVID Song Ended Friendship With Robert Cray

Bluesman Robert Cray confirms that he's ended his friendship with Eric Clapton over the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver.”. Cray said he's gone as far as to delete the email conversation that resulted in his cancelation of plans to tour with Clapton, because it upset him so much. He's now part of a growing list of acquaintances who've stopped talking to Clapton over his reaction to the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy