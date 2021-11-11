Adopted dogs are veteran’s new best friends

Ohio has a series of laws that specifically deal with dogs, which laws do not apply to other pets like cats, gerbils and exotic animals like tigers and snakes. In Ohio, all dogs that are at least three months old must be registered in the county of the dog’s owner between December 1 and January 31 of each year, which time period can be extended by that county’s commissioners. If a dog turns three months old outside of the months of December and January, initial registration can be for a partial year. The registration amount for each dog is determined by that county’s county commissioners who are required to only charge amounts that will be sufficient to administer the registration process, employ dog law enforcers (wardens) and manage a dog pound or animal shelter in the county.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO