Adopted dogs are veteran’s new best friends

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo once-homeless dogs are changing life for a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. Piney and Summer didn’t have any special training as therapy dogs, but their presence alone is making life better for their new family. In return, the two dogs get a home where they play on the beach, sleep...

Dogs available for adoption

CANDY — Candy is a 5-month-old housebroken female Whippet mix. She is good on a leash, gets along with other dogs and knows how to sit on command. She prefers to be in a home with active family members and a fenced-in yard. DOBY — Doby is a 4-year-old housebroken,...
Adoption Options: Finding your new furry friend

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you are looking for a new best friend it's your lucky day! That's because the animals below are looking for you too. Every Friday we will feature some very special dogs and cats that might steal your heart!. Say hello to Dusty!. Dusty is about...
#Dog#Therapy Dogs#Veteran#New Best Friend#Two Dogs#U S Marine Corps
Legal-Ease: Caring for man’s best friend

Ohio has a series of laws that specifically deal with dogs, which laws do not apply to other pets like cats, gerbils and exotic animals like tigers and snakes. In Ohio, all dogs that are at least three months old must be registered in the county of the dog’s owner between December 1 and January 31 of each year, which time period can be extended by that county’s commissioners. If a dog turns three months old outside of the months of December and January, initial registration can be for a partial year. The registration amount for each dog is determined by that county’s county commissioners who are required to only charge amounts that will be sufficient to administer the registration process, employ dog law enforcers (wardens) and manage a dog pound or animal shelter in the county.
Local’s Best-Stressed: Beware of New York City’s Privileged Humanoid Dogs

I don’t know; something about them really gives me the shivers. Have you ever seen a teeny tiny dog in a pink doggy harness, an animal so small that its owner is practically dragging its little body along the sidewalk, and wondered, “How is that animal even alive right now?” The sight of this dog and its little paws barely touching the pavement, also begs the question: Why wear the mini cosmopolitan dog-shoes if one is not touching one’s doggy feet to the pavement?
The Best Friends Podcast Episode 87

On behalf of everyone at Best Friends, we’d like to wish all who have served in the armed forces a Happy Veteran’s Day! To commemorate this special day, we talk about the healing power of pets and how the right animal can help veterans through tough times as they readjust to life back at home.
The Dog Camping Gear to Bring Your Best Friend Outdoors

What could be better than enjoying the great outdoors with your best buddy? Just you, your furry friend and an adventure neither of you will soon forget. You can absolutely bring your trusted canine companion with you on your next hiking or camping excursion. You just need the right dog camping gear to make sure your four-legged adventurer is ready to rough it for a few nights.
Could Trent be your new best friend?

(WFRV) – This shy 3-year-old is looking for a very special family. He was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama in September. When he first arrived, Trent was fearful and stressed from all the changes, avoiding interactions with staff and retreating when they attempted to come near. Thankfully, a wonderful foster family was willing to take him home and help him learn all the joys life has to offer. The happy pup you see here will takes lots of time and patience to see in his new home. Once you’ve earned his trust, Trent loves doggy massages, daily exercise, and playtime!
Making friends with new dog Hatchi

I make son Joseph and my husband Joe sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches for breakfast. Son Benjamin doesn’t want any and takes a protein shake instead. 4:30 a.m. Benjamin leaves for work. Joseph is feeding the horses. I pack Joseph and Joe’s lunches and fill their water jugs. 4:45 a.m....
Ingham County Animal Control reducing dog adoption fees for Veteran’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) is reducing adoption fees in honor of Veteran’s Day. Now through the end of November, dog adoption fees are $75 for the general public and $50 for veterans. Adoptable dogs will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
