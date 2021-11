A lot of people have started to become concerned about what they share with big tech. Even though we use a lot of these products and services for free, our data is actually the “fee” that we give up and so we have to be more conscious about what we’re allowing them access to. Google is now giving users of Chrome for Android a new Privacy Guide so you can review the various privacy settings that you have on your mobile browser.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO