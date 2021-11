Last week, Michigan suffered another rivalry loss to Michigan State. Now, questions are coming up once again about Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at his alma mater. Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over the Wolverines dropped Harbaugh to 2-13 against top-10 teams and 3-9 against Ohio State or Michigan State since he took over at his alma mater in 2015. That’s been one of Harbaugh’s biggest criticisms over the years, and FOX analyst Joel Klatt discussed what this latest loss means for the his future.

