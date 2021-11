We get it—you already know why every wardrobe needs an inventory of essentials. But it's easy to get swept up in the addictiveness of a viral trend and forget that these core classics can be just as exciting when styled in fresh, thoughtful ways. The white tee is the kind of piece that could be integrated into a date night look (tucked into a slip skirt, for example) while also shifting effortlessly into casual weekend mode (tee and jeans classic combo). In other words, it's versatile.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO