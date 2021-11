The PUBG: New State “Server not responding” error is appearing for some unlucky players. The full error message for the new PUBG game reads: “Notice: Server not responding. Please try again later.” and gives players the options of either “Back to Sign-In” or “Retry.” The error appears on both Android and iPhone (iOS) versions of the game. Thankfully, there are some workarounds. Here is how to fix the PUBG: New State “Server not responding” error.

