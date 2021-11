COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A department at Texas A&M has been recognized for having the most veterans involved than any other area of study on campus. Dr. Patrick Suermann, the Department Head for Construction Science, said of the 1300 students in the program, 100 have previously served in the military. Suremann is a veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the United States Air Force, serving in several capacities. The Department Head said one challenge he faced after leaving the military was finding the same sense of camaraderie enjoyed.

