CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Andre Ayew returns as Milo names Black Stars XI to face Ethiopia

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has named his starting lineup for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia. The coach has named Andre Ayew to start, who was benched in Ghana's last qualifying...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Andre Ayew revels over special Ghana achievement in World Cup qualifiers

The 31-year-old reflects on his big feat against Bafana Bafana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. Ghana captain Andre Ayew has called it an honour to reach 100 caps for the national team. The Al Sadd attacker reached the big landmark on Sunday as the Black Stars beat...
FIFA
goal.com

2022 World Cup: Ghana deserved more penalties against South Africa - Andre Ayew

The Black Stars skipper reflects on Sunday’s slim win over Bafana and its decisive moment. Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye was spot-on with his decision to award the Black Stars a penalty in their 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with South Africa on Sunday. Officiating has...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Kudus
Person
Baba Rahman
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Milovan Rajevac
goal.com

Andre Ayew: Brother Jordan can score a lot of goals

The Al Sadd attacker shares his opinion on the form of his brother who has struggled to score in recent times. Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew’s struggle in front of goal is not a result of a loss of confidence as widely stated. The Crystal Palace forward is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon Town
The Independent

World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how England qualified

England brought back optimism and positivity around the international team at the 2018 World Cup and have built on that with even more relative success at Euro 2020, reaching the final only to lose in agonising fashion to Italy.The delay to the latter tournament, however, means there are just 18 months between that competition and the next World Cup in 2022 - which will come around fast given it will interrupt the domestic campaigns that year.Gareth Southgate’s squad isn’t likely to change a whole lot between now and then, though there is of course time for those who haven’t...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

World Cup 2022Q: Milovan Rajevac names Black Stars squad Thursday

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac will address the media on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association. Milovan Rajevac will name Ghana's squad for this month's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa. A GFA statement said: The Ghana Football...
FIFA
goal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI to face Marumo Gallants

GOALKEEPER - Reyaad Pieterse. With Denis Onyango out injured, the lanky goalkeeper played his first league match of the season when Masandawana beat Maritzburg United on Wednesday. After keeping a clean sheet, Pieterse is expected to continue with Kennedy Mweene deputising him. RIGHT-BACK - Khuliso Mudau. The former Black Leopards...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale says trio’s England recognition shows strides Arsenal are making

Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland beat Denmark to improve hopes of qualifying for World Cup

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve...
SPORTS
primenewsghana.com

World Cup 2022Q: Ethiopia deny lacklustre Black Stars win at Orlando Stadium

A Getaneh Kebede strike in the second half salvaged a point for Walias of Ethiopia against Black Stars at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa. The striker's 72th-minute strike cancelled out Andre Ayew's opener for the Black Stars in matchday 5 of the FIFA World Cup qualifying match, as the two teams played 1-1.
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

Video: Black Stars leave for South Africa ahead of Ethiopia tie

The Black Stars have left the shores of Ghana for South Africa to play Ethiopia in the penultimate World Cup 2022 qualifying match. The Black Stars will play as guest to the Walias in the Group G encounter at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 15:00Hrs GMT.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Andres Iniesta confirms Barcelona return wish amid Xavi appointment

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta says he would love to return to Barcelona some day. The midfielder is still playing at the age of 37 having been at Japanese side Vissel Kobe since 2018. Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018 after more than 400 league appearances, winning all there is to win.
SOCCER
The Independent

Five talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy

Northern Ireland wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday night when European champions Italy visit Windsor Park.Hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but Northern Ireland restored some positivity with Friday’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the match.Third place on the linePREVIEW | The squad look ahead to tomorrow night as we welcome the Azzurri to Belfast 👇🏻 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/buvQmRtcpT— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 14, 2021The win over Lithuania moved Northern Ireland back up to third place in Group C, level on points with Bulgaria in fourth....
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy