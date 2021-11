The Maldives is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean well known as an island getaway destination, but rising sea levels may change that dramatically. The country’s officials say they could be underwater by the end of the century. FOX’s Simon Owen speaks with Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment for the Republic of Maldives, at the U.N.’s climate change conference about what she would like to see accomplished at the gathering.

